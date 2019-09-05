Philips’ OLED+934 get a big dollop of Dolby Atmos

Philips continues to focus on making its TVs sound as good as they look, with the new OLED+934 featuring not only a separate Bowers & Wilkins sound system, but a pair of upward-firing 50mm Dolby Atmos “elevation” speakers, which Philips says add extra scale, height perception and immersion to your movies, games and live sport. In addition, the 934 will automatically recognise and decode Dolby Atmos content for the best results. In the picture department, the 934 benefits from the third generation of Philips’ P5 processor, while three-sided Ambilight tech unleashes colour onto your walls. Alexa is on board too, because expecting people to press buttons is becoming ruder by the day. The OLED+934 will be available in 55in and 65in variants from the beginning of September.