How Dolby can power up your home entertainment 

Determined to elevate your home entertainment experience to new heights? Then let Dolby guide you directly to the pinnacle of music, movies, TV and gaming enjoyment via two transformative technologies: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take visual quality and home audio to incredibly immersive and lifelike levels. Want to know more? Read on and we’ll explain what they mean, what they do and how you can get them in your living room.

Dolby Atmos: cinematic sound, brought home

Developed first for cinema, Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology. That means it places sounds in a three-dimensional space to create an authentic and compelling soundscape. In traditional multi-speaker surround setups, the position of sounds is determined by the physical position of the speakers; Dolby Atmos ups the game through its ability to place sounds above and below as well as around the listener. That means an aircraft can roar over your head, a fly can buzz around your ears and an earthquake can rumble your floor.

For home entertainment like movies, music and video games, the Dolby Atmos advantage is clear: it dials immersion up to new levels, drawing the watcher or listener into the story or song. And it does all this without the need for expensive and complicated multi-speaker setups.

That’s right: Dolby Atmos is available in a huge range of products right out of the box. A wide array of top brands manufacture TVs, soundbars, smartphones, tablets and laptops that come with the technology built in, making it refreshingly fuss-free and affordable compared to a traditional home cinema speaker setup. And if you really want to go all-in, a Dolby Atmos AV receiver can elevate a traditional multi-speaker setup into something truly cinematic.

Dolby Vision: raising the bar for picture quality

With Dolby Atmos handling sound, Dolby Vision is here to enhance the visual side of your home entertainment. Developed by Dolby to enrich HDR, Dolby Vision lifts colour, contrast, brightness and luminosity to incredible levels, delivering a gloriously realistic and vividly vibrant picture. It’s also a mark of precision – because if you’re watching a Dolby Vision film or TV show on a Dolby Vision device, you’re watching it exactly as the creator intended.

Like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision is available on a wide range of home products made by the likes of Sony, Philips, Hisense and Apple. Look out for the Dolby Vision badge on TVs, projectors, tablets, smartphones and laptops, ensuring they’re fully compliant with the technology and able to show Dolby Vision content at its very best.

Where can I watch Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content?

The unique combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create a powerhouse of home entertainment experiences. With its subtle brightness shifts, true-to-life colours and punchy contrast, viewing a Dolby Vision image is more akin to gazing through a window than looking at a TV screen. The crisp, clear sound of Dolby Atmos perfectly balances both quiet dialogue and the roar of frenetic action scenes for an exceptional listening experience. Thankfully, once you have a TV or other display capable of showing Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content, there are plenty of places to get it.

Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video all feature shows and movies to stream that are created, delivered, and played back in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with many titles available to purchase from digital stores like iTunes. If you prefer physical media, there are also hundreds of films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to watch on UHD Blu-ray, from old classics to the latest releases

Xbox Series X and Series S console owners can experience plenty of games with gorgeous Dolby Vision colour and detail and games in Dolby Atmos on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and Windows 10/11 PCs.Music streaming services (Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music Unlimited) also support a large number of titles with Dolby Atmos for sound that moves you.

Even book lovers can get in on the action too: Audible features a wide range of Dolby Atmos content, from compelling drama series to relaxing Sleep Sounds.

Find out more

So that’s the lowdown on what Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos mean. Essentially, you’re getting incredible immersive audio and the best colour, detail and brightness, delivered just as the director intended. Read more about how to bring Dolby Home or answer 3 short questions and get personalized device recommendations.

StuffTV