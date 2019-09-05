Toshiba's 2020 TV slate serves up both Alexa and (Android) Pie

Toshiba used IFA 2019 to introduce its smart TV offerings for next year, and this lineup is all about options. Big fan of Amazon? The Toshiba Connect TV with Alexa bundles in the familiar voice assistant and has a far-field microphone along the bezel (rather than as a separate peripheral, as before) to ensure your commands are heard loud and clear. Rather have an Android in your flat? Toshiba's Android TV will be one of the first sets to pack Android Pie (no, not Android 10) and provide the latest enhancements from that OS update. Also, the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant ought to come in handy. They all use the companies' TRU Picture Engine, which combines a trio of image processing technologies to improve the visual quality.