The Urbanista Paris are affordable true wireless in-ears with passive noise cancelling

Urbanista has unveiled a new pair of true wireless in-ear headphones that won't break the bank. Simply called Paris (£99), the new earbuds use passive noise-cancelling to deliver a rich audio experience unaffected by ambient chatter, even at lower volumes, and feature a comfortable, lightweight design to help keep your earholes happy during lenghty listening sessions. Bluetooth 5.0. should also provide a stable connection with iOS, Android, and Windows devices, while sumptious extras like voice assistant support and a dual microphone will make controlling the buds using nothing but your buttery smooth vocal stylings an absolute breeze.