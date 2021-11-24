Urbanista’s noise-cancelling AirPods alternatives are a true wireless bargain with this Black Friday discount

True wireless in-ear headphones might seem like they’re ten a penny, but only a select few receive five-star reviews from our expert testing team. One pair to occupy that upper echelon is the Urbanista London. Equipped with active noise cancelling and good for up to 25 hours with the charging case, they’re a clear and capable rival to Apple’s AirPods.

At their usual price of £129, we gave them a top rating last year. Short-stemmed and understated, the London ‘buds are comfortable to wear, easy to use and please the ears with confident sound. Add an ambient mode for better awareness and they shape up as a stellar set of ‘phones.

Here’s the best bit: until 28 November, Urbanista is offering a whole range of Black Friday discounts on its audio gear – including the Urbanista London. Instead of £129, you can currently pick up the punchy earbuds for just £77. That’s a saving of more than 40% – and it puts the Londons into a different realm of affordability. You won’t find many earphones with the same specs for less.

Looking for a sportier sound solution? Urbanista has also discounted its excellent Athens true wireless in-ears, which yours truly reviewed in 2019 (and still uses today). Normally priced at £119, Urbanista has dropped the cost down to £71 – another saving of more than £40%.

If you’d prefer a proper pair of headphones, try Urbanista’s Miami cans. Equipped with active noise-cancelling and 40mm drivers, the over-ears are currently discounted by 30% to £90.

There’s also something for eco-conscious listeners in the sale. Urbanista’s latest headphones, the Los Angeles, feature an integrated Powerfoyle cell in the band for solar-powered sound that lasts forever (or as long as there’s a light source). Normally yours for £169, they’re currently available at a more affordable £135.

