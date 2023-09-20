Our pick of the best gifts for music lovers for Christmas 2023

Sony EF-1000XM5

Simply put, Sony’s latest iteration of its award-winning buds are some of the best wireless in-ears money can currently buy. With exceptional sound, top-notch real-time noise cancellation, and Sony’s best-ever call quality, they promise the world, and more than deliver. Eight hours of battery life with a total of 24 hours including the case make them travel-worthy too, with wireless charging available for easy top-ups.

Fender Work Mat Station

Perfect for tremolo tinkerers, pickup perfectionists, and action artisans, Fender’s neoprene anti-slip mat, coupled with a padded neck cradle, provides a safe and easy way to tweak and repair beloved guitars in comfort and safety. Easily rollable for transport, we’re particularly fond of the classic tweed option for a dash of retro repair style.

Wiim Pro Plus

The Pro Plus will transform trusty stereos into fully-fledged streaming machines, gracing connected devices with the power of AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, along with Wi-Fi streaming for all major services like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more. It’ll breathe new life into existing quality speakers, setting them up for a whole new world of multiroom streaming and voice assistant smarts.

Sharp SumoBox

The SumoBox might not win any design awards for its utilitarian looks, but its flexible, rugged nature will win you over all the same. A huge, high-performance portable speaker, it’s just as comfortable blasting out tunes over Bluetooth as it is accepting TRS/XLR inputs from guitars, microphones, and more. With adjustable level controls and a swappable battery for near-endless power, it’ll handle gigs and messy after-parties without breaking a sweat. One of the best gifts for music lovers and performers in your life.

Q Acoustics 5010 Bookshelf Speakers

The 5010 bookshelf speakers are ideal for those looking for a serious speaker upgrade without dominating rooms with huge hefty gear. Producing big, impressively accomplished sound despite their size, and available in a range of attractive finishes, they’ll handle anything from music to movies with surprising grace and power.

Bowers & WIlkins PX7 S2e

The ‘e’ in S2e, according to Bowers & Wilkins, stands for ‘evolved’, paying homage to the company’s inspiration and learnings from its excellent flagship Px8 set which helped develop this more affordable entry-level pair. With custom 40mm drivers and signal processing enhanced from the aforementioned Px8, you can expect high-end sound quality, with modern conveniences like ANC, clear microphones, and, of course, a premium design, all working together harmoniously.

Fiio M15S

Fiio’s portable hi-res lossless music player has its sights set on audiophiles striving for the absolute best sound quality possible Powered by Android 10, its innards are crammed with high-end components which include an eight-channel DAC, Bluetooth 5.0 (with support for aptX Adaptive), shielding to reduce interference, and graphene heat dissipation tech. Three different-sized headphone jacks cover all bases, while five gain levels and desktop/portable power supply modes provide ample power for doing tracks justice.

Roland E-X10

An inspiring starter keyboard for those beginning their musical journey or simply a solid backup for veterans, the E-X10 is a compact yet capable number loaded with quality acoustic piano sounds descended from Roland’s award-winning piano range. Touch-sensitive keys mimic the actions of its analogue cousins, while an aux input for jamming along to custom tunes and the option for a battery for portable play throw some additional flexibility into the mix.

Soundmagic P60BT

Long regarded as producing some of the best bang-for-buck headphones around, Soundmagic has earned a cult following amongst audiophiles for its price-to-performance ratio. The P60BT over-ears continue the tradition, providing quality ANC, 40mm drivers for accurate, balanced, bassy sound, and Bluetooth 5.2, with an impressive 50-hour battery life on top.

Qobuz Subscription Gift Card

A gift card probably isn’t the most exciting pick on a list of the best gifts for music lovers. But hear us out. Diehard audio purists who value absolute quality above all else (but also want the convenience of a streaming service), might want to forgo the usual Tidal recommendation for Qobuz — a music service with over 100 million tracks with a dedication to offering the highest sound quality possible, with plenty of exclusive content and offline listening capabilities for added convenience.

Klipsch RP-1000SW Subwoofer

The RP-1000SW is, pound for pound, one of the best subs to come out of Klipsch’s engineering labs. Striving for an optimal balance between amp power, driver capability, and volume, it’ll infuse music and films with low-end warmth — all while looking superb in the process, thanks to the instantly recognisable black build and spun copper woofer cone.

Digit Music CMPSR

The CMPSR is the perfect pick for someone whose Beat Laboratory already has it all. Compatible with all MIDI software and hardware, it’s a simple plug-and-play device that offers a unique and fun way to create and interact with created beats. The secret sauce lies in its gamer-style joystick, which has velocity-sensitive powers to let users manipulate tracks like a magical tune wizard. Built-in haptic feedback provides extra immersion, while Bluetooth or wired USB-C connectivity offers extra flexibility.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

In the market for muffs? This Sennheiser set isn’t the cheapest way to shield your ears against winter weather. But if you want cushioned cups that warm with superlative audio, they’re up there with the best. Eight mics mute the whoosh of an arctic wind, while 42mm full-range drivers treat your lugs to a dynamic listen. And with a 60-hour battery, your extremities will go dead long before they do.