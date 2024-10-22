Sorry Hi-Fi fans, the latest free Spotify update is all about album art

Over the past few months, Spotify has been rolling out a slew of features to bolster its behemoth music streaming service. Top billing went to the AI-powered DJ that curates a show based on what you like, with a convincing digital host spouting lines between your tunes. The latest free update is a bit more visual, letting you generate bespoke artwork for your playlists.

Sorry Hi-Fi fans, the long-awaited new tier is still nowhere in sight – but this latest addition is neat if you’re all about images.

You can now customise playlist covers with all sorts of creative elements. Think text, background colours, gradients, stickers, and even your own images. Essentially, you can design the cover to match the vibe of your music selection. No more endless scrolling through a sea of playlists that all look the same.

Spotify’s partnered up with some pretty big names to celebrate this launch, too. Music artists like Clairo, Jamie xx, and Arlo Parks have jumped on board. There are also visual geniuses like Imogene (the brains behind Charli XCX’s visuals), Adrian Hernandez of Ugly Primo fame (who worked on Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti”), and legendary designer Cey Adams. The idea? To encourage users to unleash their creativity and make playlist covers that truly stand out.

Using the feature is easy. Select one of your existing playlists, tap on the three dots, and pick Create Cover Art. From there, you’re free to tinker with text, upload your own photos, slap on a few stickers, and play around with backgrounds until it looks just right. Once you’re done, you can update your playlist with the new cover.

This new feature is rolling out in beta starting today for English-speaking users across 65 markets. You’ll find it right in the Spotify mobile app once you’ve updated it to the latest version.