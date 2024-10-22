I think this is the best looking wireless speaker you can find

There’s no shortage of top-tier wireless speakers that you can find. But what I sometimes struggle with is finding one that looks good or matches my room decor. But I think the newest release from Marantz is the best looking wireless speaker you can find.

With its sleek, circular form and that iconic Marantz porthole, this speaker is like a proper piece of decor. The design practically screams luxury, but in a way that’s subtle and timeless. The Horizon’s aesthetic flair doesn’t stop at its fabric finish. Marantz offers it in three classy colours: Midnight Sky, Moon Ray, and Marantz Champagne – each paired with a natural marble base. There’s also an American walnut tripod stand available as an accessory.

Of course, Marantz didn’t skimp on the tech either. The Horizon is built around a core of powerful Marantz Rise amplification, delivering a hefty 310W of output. That’s more than enough to fill a room. The wireless speaker’s setup includes a central 165mm subwoofer, two 25mm tweeters, and three 50mm full-range drivers, all powered by those fancy GaN FETs for efficiency and low distortion.

The Marantz MirageTM DSP lets you to tweak the sound to your liking, making it easy to switch from soft jazz for a dinner party to chest-rattling bass. And if you’re someone who likes to keep everything connected, the Horizon’s got you covered with AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and even USB-C. If you want to go all-in on a multiroom setup, Marantz’s HEOS platform makes it a doddle.

For those who crave even more oomph, there’s the bigger Grand Horizon. It cranks up the power to 370W, features a larger 200mm subwoofer, and adds a couple more drivers to the mix. It’s the choice for anyone with a big space to fill, or who just wants to say, “Yes, I do need all this sound.”

The Marantz Horizon will be available from January 14th, 2025, priced at $3500/£3250/€3800. If you’ve got deeper pockets and a thirst for even more sonic power, the Grand Horizon will set you back $5500/£5250/€6000. You can get them at select retailers or direct from Marantz.