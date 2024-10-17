You can listen to a song on any speaker. But you’ll really feel it with Denon Home

Japan-based electronics brand Denon has 114 years of experience in producing excellent audio, from selling Japan’s first LPs in 1951 to introducing the world’s first 13.2 channel audio/video receiver. It’s the only choice for listeners who want to hear the music as it was meant to be heard, and for those who have a true respect for craftsmanship and long experience.

As a world leader in the manufacture of the highest-quality home theatre and audio products, Denon drives more home cinemas than any other brand and, with the spike in sales of vinyl and CDs, Denon remains committed to both formats even as its audio equipment embraces the latest technologies.

Denon HEOS is the company’s multi-room platform, capable of linking up your audio equipment with as few wires as possible. Released in 2014, it’s the most comprehensive and customisable multi-room audio ecosystem on the market, backed up by exceptional sound, plus a maturity and stability that can only come from years of fine-tuning.

There are more than 150 (and growing) products with HEOS built-in currently on the market that can be seamlessly integrated with each other, so you can build your dream multi-room system easily and with confidence – including streaming the rich sound of vinyl records anywhere in your home.

Over three million HEOS devices are currently in use around the world, with each product tuned by the company’s Sound Master, Shinichi Yamauchi, to its signature sound.

HEOS is implemented across all Denon multi-room-compatible devices – so a Denon AV receiver can be part of the same multi-room system as a Denon Home wireless speaker or Denon hi-fi system.

It’s all controlled from the HEOS app, from which you can group, stereo pair, or even create a wireless surround sound system – you can even connect up to 64 devices with the same track playing simultaneously on each. It’s a whole home party experience.

Seamless control

Alongside HEOS, the Denon Home range features built-in Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2, and High-Res streaming, and is made up of some seriously capable hi-fi equipment.

Take the Denon Home Amp, which can power any loudspeaker in any room, enhance TV audio through HDMI eARC, or connect to a subwoofer (the Denon Home Subwoofer, perhaps) for added bass with low and high pass crossovers. With HEOS built-in, you can manage all your devices from the HEOS app. Keep the music going throughout your home with seamless multi-room control.

Take the Denon Home Amp, a 100W, two-channel amplifier with HEOS built in that can power any speaker in any room, enhance your TV’s audio using an eARC connection to a compatible HDMI port, and connect to a subwoofer. It doesn’t matter if you have in-ceiling speakers, a pair of wooden-cased bookcase models or something waterproof for music outside, all your favourite music streaming services – including Tidal and Amazon HD – become available wherever you have HEOS speakers, as do local sources such as CD players, all without too many wires.

And if you love your TV, the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 makes an ideal companion for it. This beautifully finished compact black bar is a massive upgrade, offering cinema-grade Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. But this isn’t all it can do. With HEOS built-in, it can become part of your multi-room audio setup, offering voice control of your smart home through Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri, and benefiting from exceptionally easy setup using the Denon HEOS app. Its immersive 3D sound and powerful driver arrangement make it a focal point in any space.

Denon HEOS is a truly transformative upgrade to your home sound system. Whether you have existing equipment that you feel could do more, or are starting from scratch and looking for a multi-room audio solution that looks good and is all controlled from a single app, Denon has something that will intrigue and delight you.

There’s a reason Denon drives more home cinemas than any other brand, and the company’s desire to drive innovation while never losing its focus on audio quality shines through in the Denon Home range.