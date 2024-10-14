You don’t need a Muppets medley to know it’s not always easy being green. Sure, you can bring your own bags and refill your own bottle, but one disposable purchase can offset all your offsetting. Keen to channel your inner Kermit this Christmas? Take a hop in the right direction with this selection of the best eco gifts.

From recycled earbuds to smart air-purifying plant pots, the gadgets below are all built to be greener. Many use renewable or plant-based materials to tread lighter on the planet, while several also support environmental schemes – from planting trees to cleaning the seas.

Wrap some of our suggestions in recycled paper and you’ll be closer to a frog-friendly festive season. Plus you’ll get sustainable bragging rights at your Boxing Day beach clean-up.

Our pick of the best eco gifts and sustainable tech for Christmas 2024

Vitesy Netade Smart

The Vitesey Netade is a far cry from your average boring whitegood core air purifier, resembling a humble plant pot without alluding to the tech crammed within. For beneath its white shell lies an ingenious filter-free air purification system, bolstered by the plant you choose to put within it. Eliminating 99% of bacteria, microbes, mould, VOCs, and viruses while capturing ambient odours, its secret lies in its sustainable photocatalytic filter. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it also offers voice control and app-based management, letting you keep tabs on pollutants, temperature, humidity, allergens, and dust levels. A cost-effective, efficient, and rather attractive way to enjoy cleaner indoor air, without compromising on style and functionality.

Times Roam Polarised Sunglasses

Times’ innovative shades feature a flexible strap that lets you easily hang them around your neck for storage. Made with biodegradable bio-acetate frames and Zeiss polarised lenses, they’re plenty durable, and their clever design allows them to fold flat, fitting comfortably under clothing when not in use. Handcrafted in Italy, they’re designed for all kinds of adventures, while eliminating the risk of loss or damage.

EcoFlow Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner

EcoFlow’s DIY-friendly system includes solar panels, a portable power station, and a microinverter for seamless home grid integration. Supporting up to 3400W solar input and generating 16kWh daily, it powers most home appliances and features real-time monitoring for efficient energy usage. And if that sounds boring, just remember — you’re gifting a tool to harness the power of a mighty flaming ball of hydrogen.

Fairphone Fairbuds

The world’s most repairable premium earbuds, the Fairbuds blend quality audio with sustainable design. They feature replaceable batteries in both buds and the charging case, massively extending their lifespan. With active noise cancellation, customizable EQ settings, and up to 26 hours of total playtime, they offer premium features without compromising on repairability or environmental responsibility. You can even order replacement buds if you lose one.

HuskeeCup Bundle

These striking cups repurpose coffee husk waste into durable, stylish drinkware, which also happens to keep your brews hotter for longer. Comfortable to hold, and dishwasher-friendly, this bundle includes cups, saucers, and universal lids with optimal flow design. Part of the HuskeeLoop ecosystem, these cups can be returned and recycled into new Huskee products at the end of their long life.

Stuart And Lau The Cary Briefcase

Crafted from waterproof DuraLite fabric with recycled Eco-Twill lining, this briefcase balances sustainability with style. Features include a removable laptop sleeve, umbrella slot, and concealed AirTag pocket; its full-grain leather accents also add durability and sophistication to proceedings. With a packable shopper tote included and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging, it’s designed for the eco-conscious professional, with a penchant for cleverly designed storage solutions.

Dualit Classic Kettle

This kettle’s standout eco-feature is its replaceable heating element, significantly extending its lifespan. The new sleek matte black design complements Dualit’s equally stylish toaster range, while the quick-boil 3KW element itself is no slouch, with reliable, speedy performance. Whisper Boil tech makes for a quiet cuppa, while a non-drip spout and boil-dry safety cut-off feature round off the admirable kettle feature list rather nicely.

Dashel Ocean Edition Cycling Helmet

Made from recycled materials, this helmet repurposes manufacturing imperfections into unique designs. It also incorporates ghost (read; abandoned) fishing nets from Bracenet for the rear loop, supporting ocean conservation in the process. Each purchase contributes €5 to Healthy Seas, and the whole ensemble beautifully showcases how waste materials can be transformed into high-quality, stylish products, with a little love and care.

Lomi Smart Composter

Believe it or not, this unassuming countertop device turns food waste into nutrient-rich compost in as little as four hours. Designed for indoor use, it features a simple touch interface and compact size. The Lomi Bundle includes filters and pods for 45 cycles, making for an efficient solution for reducing kitchen waste and creating garden fertiliser. Making composting accessible for urban dwellers — who’d’ve thought?

Passenger Perouse Recycled Deep-Pile Sherpa Fleece

This charming table lamp, inspired by soy sauce fish bottles, combines sustainability with a whimsical design. Made from over 75% recycled ocean-bound plastic, each lamp has a unique colour variation and features a rechargeable battery, touch-control dimming, and USB-C fast charging. With four brightness settings and a portable design, it’s both functional and eco-friendly, cleverly addressing plastic pollution through creative reuse. It’s low-sodium too.