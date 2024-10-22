This add-on will make your Secretlab chair comfier than ever

Secretlab’s chairs are known as some of the best in the game. They’re loved by gamers and anyone that works from home just as much. I’ve got one, and it’s one of my top picks for office chairs. And thanks to this newly released add-on, it’s even comfier than ever. Secretlab now lets you slap a recliner on your existing chair, letting you lay back and get comfy at your desk.

The Recliner Add-On transforms your Secretlab chair into a full-blown recliner in less time than it takes to make a cuppa. In under three minutes, you can shift from a hunched-over keyboard warrior to a laid-back lounger. The add-on works seamlessly with all Secretlab Titan Evo and Classics Series chairs. It attaches to the base, giving your legs a cushy lift.

This bit of kit isn’t just for you to relax. It actually helps to relieve back and joint pain, improve blood circulation, and generally make endless Zoom calls a bit more bearable. The recliner is crafted from Secretlab’s PlushCell Memory Foam, known for its pressure-relieving properties.

I particularly like that you get infinite angle adjustments – none of that fixed, awkward positioning you’d get with your typical recliners. You can adjust this recliner from 0° to 80°. It works in perfect harmony with your chair’s existing backrest recline and seat tilt. It’s sleek, doesn’t hog space, and when not in use, it tucks away neatly beneath your chair.

For those who love a bit of exclusivity, there’s a limited Founder’s Edition available now. This version has an extra cooling gel layer to keep you from getting too toasty, plus a stylish quilted pattern. The regular edition will roll out in early 2025. You can order directly from SecretLab right now.