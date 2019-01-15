CES 2019: 9 things we learned from the world’s biggest tech and gadget show

If there was a theme to CES 2019’s dizzying array of exhibitors, gadgets, and retina-searing screens, it was ‘new from old’. Instead of bombarding everyone with the previously unknown, this was primarily a year of reimagining and rebirth.

In that sense, the Impossible Burger 2.0 fitted right in – a tech-savvy, forward-thinking take on a fast-food classic. Here are nine other trends that Stuff found just as tantalising…