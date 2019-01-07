Acer's Predator Triton 900 is a powerful 2-in-1 gaming laptop with a hinged screen

Is that a gaming laptop with a moveable screen on a hinge? You better believe it is. Acer’s Predator Triton 900 packs some monstrously powerful innards, including the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, GSync display and 8th Gen Core i7 processor. But the main event is undoubtedly Acer’s 'Ezel Areo Hinge' design, which allows you to extend and flip the 17-inch 4K IPS display touchscreen and use it in different modes. Acer’s 'Ezel mode' is for playing games on the touchscreen, and 'display mode' flips the screen out so your pals can easily join in. You can also use 'stand mode' to use it as a tablet. The wild-looking hinged number is as costly as it is powerful though, with a mighty price tag clocking in at $4000. It’s due to release March 2019 in the US.