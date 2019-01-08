The Asus ZenBook S13 goes all-screen with the slimmest bezel on a laptop

97% is the figure Asus wants you to remember. That’s the screen-to-body ratio in the ZenBook S13 (£TBC), which dispenses with a honking great bezel for a skinny 2.5mm strip around its 13.9in NanoEdge display. Natch, to accommodate this and a webcam, something had to give, hence the ‘reverse notch’ at the top. But Asus reckons even that’s a benefit, giving you a tab for lid flipping rather than fishing for an indent. There’s loads to like elsewhere, too: discrete graphics; up to an 8th-gen i7; a slew of ports (including micro-SD and old-school USB alongside USB-C); a snazzy but durable 12.9mm thin CNC-milled case; and 15 hours of battery life. Plenty to flip your own lid over, then.