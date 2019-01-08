Sony’s tune-pumping, drinks-holding GTK-PG10 speaker gets any party started

You need three things for a party: drinks, music and some guests. Sony’s splash-proof GTK-PG10 speaker (£250, due April) has the first two covered - and when people see what it can do they’ll almost certainly want to become the third. Its top panels open up to give the tweeters more space to spread their wings, plus with four cup holders there’s also space for people to keep their drinks. There’s a 13-hour rechargeable battery built in, Bluetooth and USB playback, plus when things get late and someone mentions the dreaded K-word, there’s a microphone input for you to have a sing-song. What K-word did you think we meant?