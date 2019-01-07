iTunes and AirPlay 2 coming to Samsung’s 2019 smart TVs

Have the walls of Apple’s lovely-smelling-but-pretty-restrictive-when-you-think-about-it walled garden finally come tumbling down? Not quite, but the announcement today that iTunes Movies and TV Shows and AirPlay 2 will be supported on Samsung’s 2019 smart TV models is a big development. It’ll be the first time a smart TV has come with an iTunes app, which will allow users to access their existing iTunes library as well as buy or rent TV shows and films, including in 4K HDR; Samsung says it’ll work with Bixby too, so you can request iTunes content simply by speaking. AirPlay 2, meanwhile, means users will be able to stream videos, music, podcasts and photos directly from an Apple device to their Samsung TV. Oh, and if you’ve just bought a Samsung smart telly and are a bit miffed that only the next batch of models are getting this Apple love, cheer up: Samsung says a forthcoming firmware update will bring the software to its 2018 smart TVs too.