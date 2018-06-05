The most anticipated games of E3 2018

The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo – or E3, as most know it – takes place next week in Los Angeles, and it's where we're likely to get a glimpse at some of the biggest games coming later this year and beyond.

Of course, some companies have already jumped the gun with their announcements in an attempt to beat the E3 hype train… or to simply confirm leaks instead of letting speculation run rampant. We're gearing up to cover the show again, and we already have a list of the games we're most excited to see, and hopefully play, next week.

Eager to see what's on the horizon? These are the biggest games we know about so far that will definitely be at E3 2018, as well as a few rumoured titles that we're crossing our fingers for.