The best games of E3 2017

For more than 20 years, E3 – or the Electronic Entertainment Expo – has been ground zero for the year's biggest game announcements. And it's kicking off again right now.

Granted, the festivities have only just started. EA got things rolling with its own event today, but Microsoft comes tomorrow, Sony and Ubisoft have conferences on Monday, and then there are three more days of the main event. And we'll be neck-deep in trailers and demos all the while.

But even if you can't be in Los Angeles sampling the next big things in gaming, at least you can follow along at home. We'll be updating this list all week with the brightest and best-looking games from the show, complete with trailers and the critical details you need to get in the know.

Again, right now it's just EA titles, since they had the earliest showing of anyone, but check back tomorrow and we're sure to have several more picks in store.