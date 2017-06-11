The best games of E3 2017

For more than 20 years, E3 – or the Electronic Entertainment Expo – has been ground zero for the year's biggest game announcements. And it's kicking off again right now.
Granted, the festivities have only just started. EA got things rolling with its own event today, but Microsoft comes tomorrow, Sony and Ubisoft have conferences on Monday, and then there are three more days of the main event. And we'll be neck-deep in trailers and demos all the while.
But even if you can't be in Los Angeles sampling the next big things in gaming, at least you can follow along at home. We'll be updating this list all week with the brightest and best-looking games from the show, complete with trailers and the critical details you need to get in the know.
Again, right now it's just EA titles, since they had the earliest showing of anyone, but check back tomorrow and we're sure to have several more picks in store.
Star Wars Battlefront II
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Ready for Star Wars to be the biggest thing in the world again? It's sure to happen with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but EA will actually get things started a few weeks early with Battlefront II.
Bigger and presumably better than the original, Battlefront II's big addition is a proper story-driven campaign, which puts into the boots of an Imperial commander during the stretch between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Add in epic online battles spanning all three movie eras and more space content, and we're more than eager to blast off to this galaxy far, far away.
And yes, EA says all of the post-release content - including maps, modes, and new heroes - will be totally free. That's a big change from the pricey season pass of the last game, and we'll see The Last Jedi content up first, complete with playable Finn and Captain Phasma.
Due: 17 November
Anthem
Platforms: TBD
Mass Effect Andromeda might have split the fan base (hey, we liked it), but everything BioWare touches is still well worth our attention – and Anthem definitely has our attention.
We've only seen a short teaser for now, but BioWare's brand new franchise looks plenty intriguing. It's sort of a blend between sci-fi and fantasy elements, and it'll reportedly be a Destiny-like service-style game (according to Polygon), which suggests multiplayer will probably be paramount.
When will we see more? Very, very soon: EA says we'll get a full gameplay reveal at Microsoft's press conference on Sunday, which surely bodes well for it being available for Project Scorpio.
Due: TBD
FIFA 18
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS3, Xbox 360
Last year brought some big changes to FIFA, but this year is all about refining those additions – which could make FIFA 18 the best entry to date in EA's football favourite.
The Frostbite game engine is back with more polish, and everything looked incredible in our hands-on demo, with dazzling animation provided by cover star Cristiano Ronaldo and other top pros. And the single-player story mode is back, too, with fictional player Alex Hunter's journey continuing into new territory. Otherwise, some smart tweaks should help on the pitch, and you can find out more by reading our hands-on review.
Due: 29 September
Need for Speed: Payback
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
After 2015's disappointing Need for Speed, we're looking for some payback… actually, we're looking for Payback, the new and very different-looking entry in the speedy racing series.
Need for Speed: Payback is EA's attempt to bring a Fast and the Furious-style hook into the franchise, with a narrative campaign and movie-like action sequences, not to mention an array of vehicles to commandeer. This franchise is notoriously up and down, but we're optimistic that the slick-looking Payback will see it on an upswing again.
Due: 10 November
A Way Out
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
EA didn't announce everything ahead of time: A Way Out is a true E3 surprise, and it's not the usual big-budget fare we expect from the publisher. But we're not selling it short – this game looks incredibly original and deeply captivating.
It's a cooperative prison break game that must be played with a partner with a split-screen interface, whether you're sitting together on the couch or playing online, with each player often taking a different role to help your duo survive either behind bars or out in the open.
It has Uncharted and The Shawshank Redemption vibes and already seems like it'll be one of our favourite games of E3. Also, it's from the director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, one of the most compelling co-op experiences of the last several years, so that's a sure plus.
Due: Early 2018