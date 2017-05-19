In the opening moments of our preview, Earth's last safe city—home to our heroes and the iconic Tower—is falling fast. Trees are burning, the plaza's crumbling, and civilians are being evacuated. The most unsettling image, however, is the Traveler—the moon-like entity that granted the Guardians the Light—being shackled by the tentacled arms of an enemy craft.

Of course, our Warlock can't stare at the dire surroundings for too long, as drop-pods are crashing on all sides. Out of these crude transports come the Red Legion, a new Cabal threat led by Commander Ghaul. This brand new baddie believes he's entitled to the Traveler's gifts, and he's hellbent on taking them from the humans. Using an effective blend of assault rifle bursts, Fusion grenades, and our Igniting Touch melee power, we're able to carve through three waves of Cabal grunts with little resistance. Still, the Tower is lost, so we press on to the next objective.

Braving torrential rain, whipping winds, and fiery attacks from every direction, we meet returning character Ikora. In one of the mission's more morale-boosting moments, we watch the Warlock Vangurad effortlessly dispatch a handful of foes before mounting a Cabal ship with the intent of tearing it in two.

As we pass through a burning marketplace, we encounter a cluster of Incendiors, one of Destiny 2's new Cabal units. As their name suggests, these hulks pack flamethrowers capable of casting streams of spreading flames, as well as fiery projectiles. Thankfully, our Warlock is a Dawnblade, a new sub-class whose super makes these foe's fire-spitting weapon's look about as lethal as a birthday cake candle. Triggering the temporary power not only engulfs our Guardian in invincible flames, but arms him with a fire-flinging sword.