It’s not just players that EA wants to give more individuality to. When you play games in various stadiums around the world in FIFA 18 it should feel different. After all, going to the match at River Plate’s El Monumental is rather different to planting your backside on one of the padded seats at the Emirates and having a little snooze.

During our time with the game we took to the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and LA Galaxy’s StubHub Center at dusk. But the one that had us unfurling a flag and reaching for a drum was El Monumental – home to Argentina’s famous River Plate.

With an almost Instagram-esque tone to the South American sunshine (something that could do with being toned down a bit before release), the edges of the pitch were littered with streamers and confetti, while huge inflatable boots could be seen lashed to the running track that surrounds it.

A constant cacophony of drums soundtracked the match, while certain camera angles allowed us to appreciate the activity in the stands, with flags waving and banners draped from top tier to bottom behind the goals.

This kind of window dressing is all very well but when you’re focussing on the action on the pitch, what’s the point of it all? EA has worked hard to bring the crowd to life too, with celebrations now looking less choreographed (and we don’t mean in the Italian tifo sense).

Score a goal and pockets of fans will surge into the aisles and towards the front of the stand. Others will scramble over seats to get closer to their goalscoring hero. We never worked out how to do it but gameplay producer Matt Prior told us it was now possible to run to the stand and celebrate among your adoring fans. Whether you can also reveal a pair of sponsored pants and get fined £80,000 by UEFA might have to wait until FIFA 19 (or the Nicklas Bendtner special edition that surely can’t be far off).