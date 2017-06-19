What we really wanted to see from Far Cry 5 at E3 was how its story melded with the series’ bread-and-butter gameplay. What we actually got was almost none of the former and an abundance of the latter. So while we can tell you this looks and feels very much like a Far Cry game, we still have no idea how that rather prescient plot tallies with its mechanics.

There was no sign of the sinister Joseph Seed and his flock of three siblings who together lead the 'The Project at Eden’s Gate'. Instead we were plonked into a mission to liberate some of Hope County’s populace. It's the kind of outing with which we're all-too-familiar from previous Far Cry games, but it does at least have a difference this time around: we had a choice of three NPC companions to aid our rescue mission. There was the air-bound bomber Nick Rye, the sniper pro Grace and a very good doggo called Boom, who’ll track enemies and fetch items.

Being fans of stealth and subtlety, we plumped for Nick Rye and told him to blow up a conveniently-placed petrol tanker. Having whipped up a suitable amount of chaos, we then picked off a slew of bad dudes in trucker hats from the top of a nearby water tower. As much this sounds like dumb action fare, it was also a lot of fun.

With four years having passed since the last proper Far Cry - Primal doesn’t count - there’s a lot more here that feels fresh again than with Assassin’s Creed Origins. Even if that’s just because it’s been a while since we did the same stuff before. So we ended up having another crack at the same section from ground level with a machine gun, just for kicks.