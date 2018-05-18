The rumors were true. Call of Duty’s latest entry is ditching the story-driven campaign, but adding a Battle Royale mode.

Big, but not especially surprising, these announcements dominated the recent community reveal event for Activision's and developer Treyarch’s next installment in the fan-favorite Black Ops franchise.

Black Ops 4 might be shelving the narrative-fueled cinematic campaign, but its creators are promising to inject more story and character-building personality into its new Battle Royale mode, dubbed “Blackout”, as well as its returning—and much beefier— Zombies mode.

For now though, we’ll have to take their word for it, as neither of those experiences were ready for prime time at the game’s unveiling. We were, however, able to get our hands on the gamepad and boots on the ground for some of the sequel’s multiplayer content.

And while the other announcements soaked up most of the spotlight, some of the changes coming to the competitive online space should be equally exciting for longtime fans of the multiplayer fragger.