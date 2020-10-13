All the Amazon Device Deals for Prime Day 2020

Happy Prime Day everyone! What better way to celebrate than with dirt cheap gadgetry?
Amazon love to get involved with their own devices too, with deep discounts across their Echo, Kindle and Fire tablet lines.
Is there an Echo in here?
You never think you’d use a smart assistant, until you get one and realise just how useful it is! And now, the price of getting Alexa into your life just got so much lower...
3rd generation Echo Dot – just £18.99 (62% off)
Echo Show 5 – just £39.99 (50% off)
Echo Show 8 – just £59.99 (50% off)
Echo Auto – just £29.99 (40% off)
Echo Studio – just £139.99 (26% off)
Echo Flex – just £13.99 (44% off)
I’m the Fire-starter (both at home and on-the-go)...
The word “Fire” has become synonymous with both great, cheap tablets and an affordable entry point into content-rich smart TV gadgetry.
Fire TV Stick 4K – just £29.99 (40% off)
Fire TV Cube – just £69.99 (36% off)
32GB Fire HD10 tablet new edition – just £89.99 (40% off)
Fire 7 Tablet – just £29.99 (40% off)
...But to start a fire, you need kindle
Compress your library into a tiny device that is easy to take with you anywhere and spend a few hours losing yourself to good stories!
Kindle (2019) - just £44.99 (36% off)