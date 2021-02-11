Features

The 30 best Nintendo Switch games

UPDATE: Overlooked Wii U belter Super Mario 3D World finally lands on Switch, but that's only half the story...
by 

Back when the Switch first released, we didn't know whether there'd be enough games beyond The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to keep us entertained.

Boy were we wrong. More than 1,000 games later – including many, many gems in the mix – the Switch has proven to be an absolutely essential console. Nintendo has pumped the system full of great exclusives, but it also has many of greatest picks from other platforms including a treasure trove of indie favourites.

Looking for something fresh to play, or just want to make sure you've hit all of the essentials? Here are our picks for the 30 best Nintendo Switch games to play today.

Additional words: Matt Tate

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion has always been a much-loved franchise with the Nintendo hardcore, but as the biggest Switch launch of 2019 so far, beating out his more famous twin and that Link fella, the series’ third entry sees the green-suited scaredy cat offically go mainstream.

Happily, the game is absolutely worth its success. In our five star review, our reviewer said Luigi’s Mansion 3 feels like a playable cartoon, elevated to greatness by its creative, varied level design and clever puzzles. Then there’s Gooigi, Luigi’s Flubber-like sidekick who can be called upon at any time to help our hero out. Get ghost-hunting.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

No doubt: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate absolutely lives up to its name. It's both a greatest hits package of the long-running series to date and also a strong step forward in terms of the amount of content available to soak in.

Packed with 74 fighters on in the base game, including every previous brawler and some new ones, you'll have a blast mashing attack buttons and pummeling the likes of Mario, Link, and the Splatoon kids (among many others). The new Spirit system provides a truly incredible amount of classic gaming references to unlock, and the core hook of pummeling gaming's greatest heroes still hasn't faded.

Pokémon Sword & Shield

We're still waiting for the full-blown Breath of the Wild-style reinvention that Pokémon devotees have been daydreaming about for years, but Sword & Shield is arguably the pinnacle of the series' tried-and-tested formula. 

The Galar Region is teeming with Pokémon, which are now fully 3D creatures that roam the land. It's not perfect, but thanks to some great new monster designs and numerous quality-of-life gameplay improvements, catching 'em all has never been so enjoyable. 

Super Mario Maker 2

Like its Wii U predecessor, Super Mario Maker 2 is an absolute delight. Famously controlling Nintendo hands the reins over to you, letting you build and share your own 2D level masterpieces using tools from Mario games new and old – from the original Super Mario Bros. through Super Mario 3D World.

Being able to download and play a seemingly endless number of levels is the biggest draw, plus there's a story mode that has some of Nintendo's own challenges. It's weird, it's wonderful, and it's still brilliant the second time around.

Hades

That Supergiant Games' dungeon-crawling indie masterpiece beat AAA big-hitter The Last of Us Part II to our 2020 game of the year award is a testament to just how brilliant it is. In Hades you play as Zagreus, the rebellious son of the titular god of the dead. Encouraged by the Gods of Olympus, Zagreus is determined to escape the underworld and his fun sponge of a father, but doing so is no easy job. 

Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler, which means procedurally generated levels that ensure no escape attempt is ever the same as the last. But unlike most rogue-likes, which steal away all your progress every time you die (and you will die, a lot), here you retain much of what you collect in a run, allowing you to upgrade your stats, unlock new weapons and pick up valuable advice from the House of Hades' colourful residents upon each return. It's this feeling of constant progress that makes Hades so compelling, and when you add varied combat, superb writing and fantastic art directon to the mix, you have something unmissable. 

Ring Fit Adventure

We know what you’re thinking: fitness and fun don’t go hand in hand. Normally you’d be right, but Ring Fit Adventure manages to marry a genuinely decent RPG adventure - in which your nemesis is a weightlifting dragon - with proper exercise, and it’s one of the best surprises of the year.

Key to the experience is the Ring-Con, an ultra-pliable plastic ring that you squeeze and pull with varying degrees of ferocious enthusiasm to attack enemies in battle. The other Joy-Con goes into a leg strap, which tracks your running on the spot. It all works brilliantly, and while the game isn’t a substitute for outdoor activity (as it’ll regularly remind you), it’s a great way to burn some calories during the winter months.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

In case you’d forgotten, the Nintendo Switch launched with a Zelda game that revolutionised the beloved series and shifted all of our expectations about what an open-world game can and should be. As a remake of a 1993 Game Boy game, Link’s Awakening is a bit more traditional.

But that doesn’t make it any less essential than Breath of the Wild for Zelda fans. While remarkably faithful to the original, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up with a gorgeous, toy-like visual style. And Link’s Awakening has always been an intriguing Zelda anomaly. It’s one of the few games in the franchise that doesn’t take place in Hyrule, Zelda is nowhere to be seen and, for some reason (never explained) Koholint Island is inhabited by Chain Chomps and Goombas, usually only found in Nintendo’s other quite popular series.

Unashamedly old-fashioned, but it’s aged like a fine wine.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Yet another game from the ill-fated Wii U's library has made its way to Switch, and Super Mario 3D World remains one of the best plumber's best, expertly bridging the gap between 2D and 3D Mario platforming. It was also the first three-dimensional Mario game to feature four-player co-op, which is just as bonkers and brilliant now as it was back in 2013. 

But the resurrection of 3D World isn't the only talking point here. You're also getting an entirely new game in Bowser's Fury, an fascinating open-world experiment that sees Nintendo's mascot trying to take down a kaiju-like Bowser while dressed as a cat. Yes, it's as weird as it sounds, and a must-play for Mario completionists. 

