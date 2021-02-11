Back when the Switch first released, we didn't know whether there'd be enough games beyond The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to keep us entertained.

Boy were we wrong. More than 1,000 games later – including many, many gems in the mix – the Switch has proven to be an absolutely essential console. Nintendo has pumped the system full of great exclusives, but it also has many of greatest picks from other platforms including a treasure trove of indie favourites.

Looking for something fresh to play, or just want to make sure you've hit all of the essentials? Here are our picks for the 30 best Nintendo Switch games to play today.

Additional words: Matt Tate