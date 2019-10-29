But it’s ultimately the brilliant setpieces of the main campaign that suck you in. What makes each of the floors shine is that each also has a boss ghost, who are all full of personality, while some are genuinely a tricky puzzle when it comes to figuring out their weak spot too. Suffice to say there’s more than just hitting a big red spot three times.

It can however occasionally get a bit too tricky. It’s refreshing for a Nintendo game to trust you to poke around the scenery, but even when a waypoint does show up on a map, or you’ve spent money to unlock the location of the many collectible gems or Boos hidden throughout the hotel, it’s not always obvious what exactly you need to do to reach it.

There’s also a couple story moments involving one character who interrupts your progress, forcing you to backtrack to specific floors, which can drag, even if completionists will find merit in exploring previous floors to locate every last collectible hiding in plain sight.

Still, these moments of frustration don’t spoil the overall charm and time you’ll quite gladly spend messing around anyway. Even when the door you need to open is right in front of you, it’s hard to resist giving everywhere a good sweep first. Who ever thought hoovering up a hotel would be the perfect holiday let alone another consecutive hit for Nintendo?