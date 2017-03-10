The best cheap in-ear headphones - reviewed

The number one accessory for a phone or tablet is not a weird case that lets you watch Netflix with the screen on your belly. And it’s not a giant battery pack. It’s a decent pair of headphones.

But if you just spent hundreds on a phone, there’s a good chance you don’t want to fork out similar money for a pair of Bose or Beats cans. Not when even Marmite seems to be getting more expensive these days.

We’ve rounded-up the best of the budget buds around to get you a sweet upgrade to the pairs once wedged in the darkest recesses of your phone’s cardboard box. We’ve classed ‘budget’ as under £50, but some of our favourites are much cheaper than that too.