OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: What's the difference?

Six months after the release of the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T is here. And it's different enough that you might be tempted to call it the OnePlus 7.

More so than any previous OnePlus revision model, the OnePlus 6T makes pretty significant tweaks to the design and functionality, delivering a new phone that's more appealing than the last in a couple of key ways. But in other ways, it's much the same as the OnePlus 6.

Need a little more insight than that? No problem: read on ahead for the full scoop on what sets these sweet smartphones apart.