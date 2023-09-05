How to order PlayStation Portal: Sony’s new PS5 handheld

Back in May, Sony unveiled Project Q, a new handheld gaming console that enables you to stream PlayStation 5 games to a portable screen.

More recently, Sony revealed the handheld console is known as the PlayStation Portal. While the announcement came alongside pricing, there was no word on a release date. But Sony has revealed all now.

PlayStation Portal lets you play PS5 games on the go. Games need to be installed on your PlayStation 5 (with a 15Mbps Wi-Fi connection), and then are streamed to the handheld device. Games will be able to run at up to 60fps. The device features an 8-inch LCD display at Full-HD resolution, a built-in DualSense controller either side of the screen with all the same buttons including the adaptive triggers (plus haptic feedback), and a “long-lasting” battery – we still don’t know just how long lasting that will be.

Sony has revealed when you can get your hands on the new gaming console. While there’s still a while longer to wait, there’s some good news. You can pre-order the new device ahead of its launch date.

Play

PlayStation Portal will launch in the United States, Europe, and Japan later this year. Sony confirmed that the console will be released in the UK and US on 15 November – but there’s no word on other regions just yet. Customers will be limited to purchasing one console per order due to high demand, similarly to when the PS5 first launched.

The new handheld console is available for pre-order directly from Sony’s websites. In the US, it’ll retail for $200, and you can pre-order the Portal from Sony US. While in the UK, it’ll retail for £200, and you can pre-order the device from Sony UK.

