PS5 vs PS5 Slim: the two consoles, compared

The wait is over. A new PlayStation console is on the way.

No, it’s not the PS6. It’s not a PS5 Pro either, and the PlayStation Portal handheld doesn’t count. We’re talking about the long-rumoured PS5 slim, a leaner, potentially meaner Sony console. PS5 Slim isn’t its official name, of course: Sony’s sticking with “PlayStation 5”, which is sure to prove confusing to parents of eager gamers come Christmas season.

If you already own a PS5, is the new PS5 an upgrade? Or has it simply been given a facelift? Let’s compare to find out.

Design & features: multicolour

When it comes to the PS5 vs PS5 Slim, there’s little to differentiate one from the other. In this instance, that’s a good thing. The new PS5 comes with 1TB storage for both the redesigned PS5 alongside the PS5 Digital Edition. Just like the OG PS5. The PS5 Digital Edition model also comes with an option to add an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. However, pairing the device with your PS5 upon installation may require an internet connection.

The most notable difference between the PS5 and the new PS5 shouldn’t surprise anyone. The new PS5 is slimmer, smaller and lighter, but we’ll get on to that in more detail a little later.

The new PS5 is sporting four separate cover panels. The top portion has a glossy look to it, while the bottom remains in matte. There’s also a range of PS5 console cover colours on offer, which will be available from early 2024. This includes an all-matte black, volcanic red, cobalt blue, and sterling silver. More colours will come in the future. The PS5 covers will start at $54.99/£44.99/€54.99.

We already have a pretty good idea of what the new PS5 will look like. We have the original PS5 to base it on, but we’ve also seen one in the wild. A picture of the supposed slimmer PS5 has appeared on social media, and will apparently come bundled with Modern Warfare III.

We can see that the new PS5 box to the left is much smaller than its older sibling. That’s to be expected, but the size difference is a substantial one.

Interestingly, Sony hasn’t managed to add native support for its new PlayStation Link wireless audio tech to the the PS5 Slim – meaning you’ll need to give up a USB port to plug in a dongle if you want to use either the Pulse Explore or Pule Elite wireless earbuds and headset. The PS5 Slim only has one USB-A port at the rear of the console, so you’re then out of luck if you want to add extra accessories.

Size & weight: streamlined

The new PS5 with disc drive has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, compared to the PS5. The dimensions, excluding the external parts, come in at 358mm in width, 96mm in height and 216mm deep.

There’s also been a weight reduction for the new PS5. The new PS5 with disc drive is a leaner 3.2kg, sitting at somewhere between 18% and 24% lighter, depending on external parts.

Upon its release, the first PS5 was shamed for its bulky size. It wasn’t exactly unfounded, either. The original PS5 came in at 390x260x104mm, and weighed 4.5kg. This wasn’t exactly hidden by two protruding white panels that made the console look like a vertical Sydney Opera House. While the overall look of the new PS5 hasn’t changed much, we’re grateful for the trim.

Stand: go vertical (for a price)

Given how the OG PS5 cost upwards of $500/£500 on its release, the stand designed to protect it was a little flimsy. Little more than a plastic disc, the stand does the job but isn’t too reassuring.

Thankfully, the stand has been given a redesign for the new PS5. A primitive horizontal stand is included with the new PS5 model, but there’s also a vertical stand on offer. However, it’ll cost you extra.

The stand has a metallic silver disc around the base…and that’s about it, really. At $29.99/£24.99/€29.99, it seems a little tight on Sony’s part to charge extra for the luxury of placing its console vertically. Still, it’s there if you want it.

Verdict

Until we can get our hands on the new PS5 for a dedicated review, it’s hard to say whether Sony’s changes to its flagship console are anything more than aesthetic. But on first impressions, a PlayStation redesign isn’t a bad thing. The PS5 should have been slimmer and lighter from the very beginning. We’re not exactly thrilled that Sony has decided to charge for a pretty basic vertical stand, but at least they’re not hiking the price of the console itself. That’s worth the wait for a more compact console, right?

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features, analysis and occasional sarcasm.