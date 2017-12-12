Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 911 amazing Christmas gift ideas

We would tell you how many days are left until Christmas, but we don't want to scare you. Actually, we will: it's 13.
What's more, consider that there are only two more weekends left until the big day, and on one of them you'll be far too busy travelling and wrapping and drinking to be bothered with shopping.
But don't worry: we're here to help by taking the pain and effort out of your seasonal shopping. In the linked articles, you'll find hundreds of inspired Christmas gift ideas, all just a click away. Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find something for that certain special someone in your life. Particularly if that certain special someone is you.
Read on for guaranteed* Christmas day success.
*Christmas day success not actually guaranteed, just highly likely
26 Christmas gift ideas for music lovers
They're the song-obsessed friend that won't suffer through a Christmas playlist unless it's played in lossless WAV format. They own Driving Home for Christmas on limited edition, tinsel-rimmed vinyl. They refuse to watch the Queen's speech because it's not broadcast in 7.1.
What do you buy for the audiophile that has everything - including a ceaseless taste for only the best?
We've rounded up a selection of Christmas gift ideas for music lovers that'll have them rocking around the Christmas tree right through 'til New Year.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for music lovers here
20 headphones for music lovers
Ask yourself: would you rather cup some cut-price cans around your lobes and enjoy so-so sounds, or pick up a proper pair of 'phones and journey through an immersive sonic realm before the 7.57 pulls into Paddington?
If it's the latter (and it darn well should be), then we've got some real treats for you.
This impeccable collection of ear-feeders covers every price range, so you shouldn't have trouble finding something sweet for your ears this Chrimbo.
Check out our full list of 20 great headphones for music lovers here
24 Christmas gift ideas for cyclists
Two-wheeled whizzkids generally love nothing more in life than their road-rolling runaround. And, while they shouldn't have favourites, trying to understand or, god forbid, find a replacement for their much-loved pedaller is like a pot-holed path to purgatory.
Instead, accessorise. Let them keep their wheels as you supply them with every possible light, lock, jacket and, of course, coffee table cycling companion.
Best of all, fitting up your fitness-insistent friend with brilliant bolt-ons means they'll spend most of the day in the garage - so no more protracted discussions about the benefits of carbon cross-beams and the mighty shaved leg.
Check out our list of 24 great Christmas gift ideas for cyclists here
22 Christmas gift ideas for fitness fanatics
Christmas might be the season of excess, but that's all the more reason to encourage some snowy sport sessions (or rainy runs, as the case may be).
Be it springy shoes or wrist-wrapping trackers, we've got the gifts stock full of fitness smarts to turn too much Turkey into rippling washboard abs.
OK, so we're not guaranteeing anything, but at least you'll look darn fine as you wheeze your way back to the sofa for another box set and slice of Yule log.
Check out our list of 22 great Christmas gift ideas for fitness fanatics here
24 Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
Nothing quite satisfies a food lover like, well, food. And there isn't much better than a tasty Turkey and a corker of a Christmas pud.
But Christmas - sadly - comes just once a year. Once the food coma subsides and the final choccies are polished off, desolation and despondency ensue, leaving fans of all things edible with little to look forward to but Boxing Day leftovers. That's why we've compiled this list of the best gifts for those with an insatiable appetite - and it's delicious.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for food lovers here
27 Christmas gift ideas for Apple fans
We all know that certain someone who’s as good as fused to their favourite iAccessory. They’ll only put down Bejeweled on their iPhone to browse eBay on a Watch. Their iPad only gets a rest when they're busy salivating over the latest MacBook. Any contraption that comes out of Cupertino - no matter the price - they want it, need it and, probably, have it.
But, once one’s bought all the aluminium-skinned super-tech there is to buy, what’s left to slake a thirst for Apple-flavoured kit? The answer, of course, is to accessorise.
Whether cool cases or wireless charging wizardry, photographic add-ons or ‘Book-hugging mounts, we’ve collected the best in iExtras to compliment your cool-to-touch iOS tech. Enjoy.
Check out our list of 27 great Christmas gift ideas for Apple fans here
17 Christmas gift ideas for Android fans
There are well over a billion Android users on the planet right now, but decent accessories for them remain harder to find than brain cells at a Donald Trump convention.
That doesn't mean there aren't any good ones of course - you just have to search harder than you do for iAccessories. And that's exactly what we've done for you.
Check out our list of 17 great Christmas gift ideas for Android fans here
24 Christmas gift ideas for car lovers
Petrolheads are a pain. Always leaving tyre-tracks wherever they go, making engine sounds in the shower and watching Top Gear on repeat. No? Just us, then.
Still, those with a disposition towards all things fast and four-wheeled can be notoriously tricky to buy for. Would they make more use than nuisance from that replica McLaren? Who'll end up washing their fuel-infused overall set? Worry not: we've put together a proverbial garage-load of gifts to make a car lover go vroom on the big day.
Check out our full list of 24 great Christmas gift ideas for car lovers here
23 Christmas gift ideas for movie fans
Few things are more closely linked with the Christmas spirit than big-screen flicks: put the kettle on, grab a slice of the fruit cake and sink into the sofa for a family film afternoon.
Sometimes, though, just watching isn't enough. Inspired by Iron Man? Jealous of Bond's cocktails? Desperate for Star Wars dress-up? Spin-off gear doesn't come much better than this list of Christmas kit for the kitsch-mad movie-lover.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for movie fans here
22 Christmas gift ideas for animal lovers
If your name is Fido, Tibbles or Mr Kitten Paws, then congratulations: you've gained the ability to read and peruse the internet. And all without opposable thumbs.
If, on the other hand, you're the human companion to said furry friends, then this selection of the best Christmas gift ideas for animal lovers should be right up your scratching post. We've even chucked in a few treats for your pets, so everyone's happy. Bring on the wagging tails.
Check out our list of 22 great Christmas gift ideas for animal lovers here
21 Christmas gift ideas for retro lovers
Sure, unwrapping a gleaming piece of shiny new kit on Christmas day is pretty awesome. But will that GlassPhone with SmartShaver™ really stand the test of time?
Avoid that question altogether by selecting something from this list. If you know someone who dreams of days gone by, when photos were printed, records were flipped, phones dialled, and toasters were more stylish than most TVs, we've got the gifts for you.
Check out our list of 21 great Christmas gift ideas for retro lovers here
25 Christmas gift ideas for photographers
When it comes to camera kit it can be a real present-purchasing minefield. Don't know your prime from your telephoto? Baffled by bags? Confused by lens caps? Don't be.
Anything from this cracking compendium of trigger-happy tech will bring a smile to the face of photography fans - which, of course, they'll instantly be able to capture from several different angles, correctly exposed and beautifully-framed.
Hey, who knows: maybe they'll do your next passport photo for free.
Check out our list of 25 great Christmas gift ideas for photographers here
20 Christmas gift ideas for binary bartenders
Like mistletoe and wine, sometimes a glass of the good stuff just feels like the perfect choice on a Christmas evening. Or a Spring evening. Or Summer, or any other occasion, really.
Become friends with beverages with this list of the best boozy gifts - to be enjoyed responsibly, of course.
Check out our list of 20 great Christmas gift ideas for binary bartenders here
16 gadget grooming gifts
"Something for the weekend, sir?" Well, Christmas, actually - but if it's grooming goodies that you're looking for, we've got the beardy details.
While not everyone in the Stuff office is blessed with a fullsome chin covering (some of us can but dream), we all know that there's nothing nicer than a body well-groomed. Between scrubbing, shaving, trimming and moisturising, there's plenty of opportunity for some nifty gift selection.
Peruse the plethora of sharp-edged options below and you ought to find just the right blade for your bristle.
Check out our full list of 16 great gadget grooming gifts for Christmas here
22 Christmas gift ideas for PlayStation gamers
The Sony PlayStation 4 might be a steller piece of kit - and the new PlayStation 4 Pro even more so - but, come Christmas, the basic 'console and controller' setup just won't cut the festive cake.
See, when Uncle Pete is calling for a Boxing Day Fallout 4 marathon, Dad wants to burn some rubber in Rocket League and Nan's after a button-mashing Street Fighter V tournament, you need some next-level gear.
Fortunately, there's no shortage of peripherals available to add that much-needed extra spice to your PS4. Whether you're in search of superb sound or a solution to sweaty palms during an all-night Christmas Eve session with Santa, we've got you covered.
Check out our full list of 22 great Christmas gift ideas for PlayStation gamers here
16 Christmas gift ideas for Xbox gamers
It was easy, at first: you just bought them a console, put them in front of the TV and left them to it. Now, though, things have changed. That starter pack of games has grown old. One controller simply isn't enough. Even the broadband isn't quick enough.
Fend off a festive Xbox nightmare with these gaming gifts - guaranteed to put a smile on the face of any Xbox gamer.
Check out our list of 16 great Christmas gift ideas for Xbox gamers here
14 Christmas gift ideas for Nintendo fans
True Nintendo fans have seen it all. From the highs of the SNES to the lows of the Wii U, Ninty doesn't always make it easy to be a fan of its form of fun. Now, though, with the success of Pokémon Go this year and the nifty-looking Switch on the horizon, it's time for Nintendo fans to celebrate their favourite Japanese games-maker.
So, turn off that Snowman DVD, plug in the Gamecube and make like Mario: these super gifts are sure to bring a smile to their festive faces.
Check out our full list of 14 great Christmas gift ideas for Nintendo fans here
25 Christmas gift ideas for travellers
Ah, travel - truly the tonic of the soul. Reclining on some faraway beach, Mojito in hand; trekking up a rugged mountain slope to catch the sunrise; haring it down an America highway in a drop-top: whatever tickles your far-flung fancy, there's no better answer to winter blues.
That is, until your battery runs out, your shampoo gets all over your toothbrush and you buy so many clothes that you run out of space to bring them home. We feel your pain. That's why we've compiled this list of the top tech for footloose festive flyers.
Check out our full list of 25 great Christmas gift ideas for travellers here
24 Christmas gift ideas for watch and clock lovers
Horology is a perplexing fascination. Is it the endless ticking? The pleasing circularity of time? No-one knows, but we all have a friend (or several) who love a good watch or clock (or both).
Save precious seconds by perusing our list of top tick-tocking gifts. Best of all, these should be presents that stand the test of time.
Check out our full list of 24 great Christmas gift ideas for watch and clock lovers here
31 Christmas gift ideas for design lovers
That carbon-fibre Christmas tree. Those jelly baubles. The tinsel made of steam. Design decisions don't always go to plan, but they almost always get you noticed - and the festive season is the perfect time to give the gift of quirky kit.
Almost always placing function over form, this here is a collection of largely useless, fantastically designed prezzies.
Check out our full list of 31 great Christmas gift ideas for design lovers here
31 Christmas gift ideas for tech kids
The happiness, the joy, the masses of shiny plastic: all part of the perfect Christmas day.
Sadly, many a magical moment has been ruined by the insatiable excitement of the up-all-night little ones itching to see Santa. Don't they know you've got presents to unwrap too?
Inundate those interrupting youngsters with gifts from this list and they'll be occupied for weeks - leaving you lots of time to enjoy your own wrapped-up wonders (which you definitely didn't buy yourself).
Check out our full list of 31 great Christmas gift ideas for kids here
16 fantastic Lego sets which will make great Christmas gifts
We love Lego. What could be more fun on a December afternoon than piecing together thousands of tiny pieces to make a multicolour model of epic proportions?
Once you’ve finished helping the kids with their kits, though, you might well run out of blocky options.
Thankfully, we’ve trawled the halls of Lego HQ to unearth some bricktastic kits to add to your Christmas collection – from skyscrapers and superheroes to big diggers and rocket science.
Who says Lego’s not for adults?
25 Christmas gift ideas for DIY fanatics
Every so often, our DIY skills are called upon to perform inhuman feats. Armed with nothing but a hammer, a roll of duct tape, and an unsettlingly dangerous level of false confidence, we set to work.
While self-taught construction skills almost inevitably create a larger problem than the one we intended to fix, there's little more fulfilling than the fine-fingered formation of avant-garde furniture.
Wearing your hard hat? Good. Like the handiman helpfulness of the seven dwarves, it's off to work we go.
Check out our full list of 25 Christmas gift ideas for DIY fanatics here
23 stocking fillers or Secret Santa ideas for less than £20
The tree is up. The mince pies are made. Nan's asleep on the sofa. But what gadgets will find their way into your stocking? Second-guess Santa with our nifty list of the top tech for less than £20 - perfect for some connected festive fun, without breaking the bank.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for less than £20 here
20 great PlayStation 4 games to buy for Christmas
Sony's current console hardware lineup grew immensely last year, with the PlayStation 4 Pro, PS4 Slim, and PlayStation VR all arriving, but this year has been all about great games.
And there have been plenty of them. Some are exclusives, such as the superb Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, others are cross-platform titles that you really ought to experience, such as the new back-to-its-roots Call of Duty: WWII.
So, whether you're buying for a PS4 fan this Christmas or for yourself, you've got options… And we're here to help you narrow down the list.
Check out our full list of great PlayStation 4 games to buy for Christmas here
20 great Xbox One games to buy for Christmas
Microsoft's had a massive year in 2017, launching the super-powerful new Xbox One X and releasing a slew of great exclusives. So what do you buy for the Xbox gamer who's been lucky enough to get a One X for Christmas? Or indeed for someone who already owns an Xbox One or One S? Or indeed, as a treat for yourself?
Well, we've cast our eyes over the console's current line-up and settled on this list of 20 games that will delight an Xbox owner this Christmas.
Check out our full list of great Xbox One games to buy for Christmas here
27 Christmas gift ideas for music makers
What would Christmas be without a bit of a sing-song? Actually, don't answer that. From technohead nerds to leather-loving rock gods, bedroom DJs to Beach Boys tribute acts, we've got a Christmas gift idea here for every musical gadget lover.
Check out our full list of 27 great Christmas gift ideas for music makers here
30 Christmas gift ideas for coffee lovers
Starbucks to go? For deep-pocketed lazies. Instant brew? For unappreciative peasants. These days, it’s all about grinding out your own premium caffeinated beverages for a deliciously fragnant energy boost at home.
Steaming for the best beans around? We’ve scoured the web to dig up the finest coffee-related gadgets and presents. Pick one of these gift ideas and forever change the way your friends and family enjoy their morning mug.
Check out our full list of 30 great Christmas gift ideas for coffee lovers here
25 fantastic board games for Christmas
Few Christmas traditions are as enduring as that of the family getting round the table together - some time between the Queen's speech and the James Bond movie - to play a game together.
In fact, the only one that rivals is it probably the family getting round the table together and having massive rows while they play a game together.
Of course, to do it properly you need some decent board or card games: standard edition Scrabble and Monopoly just won't cut it. Below you'll find 21 fantastic games, covering everything from quickfire word-play to geektastic, rule-heavy strategy titles.
20 Christmas gift ideas for creative types
Doodling, sketching, painting, drawing, sculpting. All things that people do.
Not us, mind: last time we went near some clay, Miss sent us home with a naughty letter and Tommy had to have his head shaved.
But, for the more talented individuals among us - those who can sketch out a stunning squirrel or mould a majestic mole without a second thought - this selection of gifts should be pixel perfect.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for creative types here
25 Christmas gift ideas for campers, wanderers and explorers
Ah, the great outdoors. Best trodden in a pair of hefty boots with a whisky-filled flask, nature's playground is the perfect place to channel your inner adventurer. Or you could just put up a tent in the garden and use the downstairs loo.
Whether you're a ceaseless whittler, insatiable rambler or you just like sitting on rocks, we've bivvied up a veritable stove-load of great gadget gear to give and receive this Christmas.
Check out our full list of 25 great Christmas gift ideas for campers, wanderers and explorers here
24 Christmas gift ideas for gardeners
Muddy-kneed outdoors-y types can be notoriously hard to buy for. After all, once you've filled the shed with all the spades, rakes and hoes on the market, what's left to get?
Actually, lots. From colour-changing lights to all-weather sensors, there's no reason not to upgrade the garden into a smart patch o' grass - perfect for plant-loving gadget pals.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for gardeners here
20 Christmas gift ideas for Star Wars fans
Star Wars obsessive? You won't find any thermal detonators or Dejarik tables in our list, but if you're happy to swap your galactic credits for English Pounds you're certain to pick up a few fantastic bargains.
In fact, we’ve got anything but a bad feeling about this, with 17 cracking presents to help you feel the festive Force.
Unless...IT’S A TRAP. No, wait. It’s not. Now, watch your head and read on.*
* Number of Star Wars clichés: at least seven
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for Star Wars fans here
20 Christmas gift ideas for mad scientists
Grab your lab coat and put the sonic scalpel on charge: things are about to get scientific.
Christmas might be about coming together and sharing the love over prezzies and grub (apparently), but the real fun is to be had at the makeshift dining table lab, as Dad dissects a mouse and Uncle Jeff jiffies together a genetics machine with little more than some Play-Doh, a microscope and a wire in the mains.
What's more, there's never been a better time to get young boffins scratching their heads: with a chronic shortage of science teachers in the UK, your conscience can be clear as you show your future minions how to raise an army of dinosaurs from the safety of your drone home. Glorious.
Check out our full list of Christmas gift ideas for mad scientists here
20 Christmas gift ideas for adrenaline junkies
Christmas is a truly dull affair. No bungee jumps. No swimming with sharks. Just baubles, telly and a whole lot of wrapping paper.
If the thought of Santa shimmying down the chimney isn’t enough to keep your heart pumping, throw some thrills into the festive mix with our exhilerating gift guide.
From mountain boards to flying lessons, adrenaline junkies need look no further for sweaty palms on the 25th.
Check out our full list of 20 great Christmas gift ideas for adrenaline junkies here
20 Christmas gift ideas for makers
Short of hiring a crane and erecting a drone racing stadium on the back lawn, Christmas can be a tough time for those of a making disposition. But, with our list of cracking kits and clever creations, the put-together tinkerers in your life will have enough projects to play with right through 'til next year.
Check out our full list of Christmas gift ideas for makers here
25 great Christmas subscription gift ideas
If bills and junk mail have made your postie unpopular, it’s time to spice up the relationship with one of these regular deliveries of joy.
You can get a subscription for just about anything nowadays. Beer. Bacon. Even noodles. So, whoever you're buying a prezzie for, you ought to be able to find a suitable subs package here - even if they're a noodle enthusiast.
Check out our full list of great Christmas subscription gift ideas here
20 Christmas gift ideas for book lovers
Long before 2K screens lined our pockets with cat gifs and Candy Crush, people had to find other means for portable fun.
The humble book has entertained and educated over thousands of years, and will continue to do so for thousands more (unless we're wiped out by aliens looking to build a trans-galactic motorway).
Here are some of the best gifts to buy the bookworm in your life - and they're not all Kindles and bookmarks either.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for book lovers here
26 of the best books for avid readers
Choosing books for the discerning devourer of all things written is a deceptively difficult task.
Sure, you could pick up a bestseller or choose something from the discount section, but doing so is to ignore the relationship a reader has with their latest page-turner. From afternoons on the couch to hours on the bus, burying your head in a book is an intensely involved experienced - so you'd better choose wisely.
We're here to help, though, with these 26 stellar shelf-fillers bound to bring book-lovers unbridled joy. You can thank us later.
Check out our full list of great books to give as Christmas gifts here
20 Christmas gift ideas for less than £100
More than a stocking filler, less than an "I love you", gifts that cost less than £100 are the perfect middle ground when it comes to wishing someone a happy Christmas.
Peruse this selection of the best sub-£100 gadget gifts and you're sure to find something suitable, whoever the not-quite-a-loved-one is. And, if you change your mind about them, you can always keep it for yourself.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for less than £100 here
21 Christmas gift ideas for less than £50
You've bought the big presents. You've bought the stocking fillers. Now you need that little in-between gift that says, "I care".
Thankfully, we've scoured the web for best Christmas kit that you can pick up for less than £50. Neat.
Check out our full list of great Christmas gift ideas for less than £50 here