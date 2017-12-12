Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 911 amazing Christmas gift ideas

We would tell you how many days are left until Christmas, but we don't want to scare you. Actually, we will: it's 13.

What's more, consider that there are only two more weekends left until the big day, and on one of them you'll be far too busy travelling and wrapping and drinking to be bothered with shopping.

But don't worry: we're here to help by taking the pain and effort out of your seasonal shopping. In the linked articles, you'll find hundreds of inspired Christmas gift ideas, all just a click away. Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find something for that certain special someone in your life. Particularly if that certain special someone is you.

Read on for guaranteed* Christmas day success.

*Christmas day success not actually guaranteed, just highly likely