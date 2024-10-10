Our pick of the best gifts for kids for Christmas 2024

Lego Technic McLaren P1

The Lego Technic McLaren P1 is a 1:8 scale marvel, meticulously recreating the iconic hybrid supercar with 3893 pieces, which all come together to create something rather special. This set captures the essence of McLaren’s groundbreaking engineering, featuring a working V8 piston engine, seven-speed gearbox, and the P1’s signature dihedral doors with an advanced opening mechanism. The model boasts impressive details like a functioning suspension, adjustable rear wing, and a unique serial number unlocking exclusive content. Measuring 14cm high, 59cm long, and 25cm wide, it’s a substantial build that challenges and rewards in equal measure. Perfect for automotive enthusiasts and Lego fans alike, this set offers an immersive building experience that mirrors the track-thrashing innovation of the real P1.

Minecraft Block Building Light

This interactive light lets you create custom Minecraft-inspired structures using 16 light-up blocks. Featuring familiar elements like earth, TNT, and diamond ore, it offers unlimited customisation possibilities. USB-powered for convenience, it’s perfect for adding a touch of Minecraft magic to any room, while providing some useful ambient light to help spot any approaching creepers. Pesky things.

Bitzee Disney Edition

This virtual pet features 30 Disney characters in one compact pod, brought to life by a strip of fast-moving, flickering LEDs. Responding to touch, swipes, and tilts, it offers interactive moments from beloved movies, letting children unlock rare characters, play mini-games, and experience iconic Disney scenes in the palm of their hands. A unique (and technically screen-free) alternative to handheld games.

Stealth C6-100 Gaming Headset

Stealth’s multi-platform gaming headset is compatible with most major consoles and PCs, but it’s the wallet-friendly price tag that will truly appeal to parents. A flexible mic and in-line controls, coupled with soft-foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband, make for a comfortable fit for all ages, while its funky paint job provides a jazzy statement for gamers looking to stand out.

Cornilleau Hobby Mini Table

This folding miniature table tennis table is adjustable to three heights, making it an accessible way to introduce children to the way of the fast-paced bat and ball. Made of sturdy plywood to withstand knocks and bumps, it’s collapsible for easy storage, while its adjustable legs allow for heights of 60, 68, or 76 cm, accommodating children as they grow (seemingly overnight, in some cases).

Minelab X-Terra metal detector

This metal-seeking kit includes headphones, batteries, a backpack, and a shovel — everything you need to hunt for Roman coins, only to introduce little tykes to the disappointment of bottle caps and rusty nails. Promising pinpoint precision and a lightweight, adjustable design for comfort and portability, it’s at least a decent excuse to go out and stretch one’s legs. And who knows, you might strike gold.

Connetix Tiles 102-Piece Rainbow Pack

Connetix’s award-winning magnetic tile set encourages learning through play, using various shapes, sizes, and colours to help develop fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities. The open-ended nature allows for creative building as children grow, but there’s nothing to stop us grown-ups from getting stuck in and living out our repressed architect dreams. Just remember to share, yeah? Leading by example and all that.

Furby

Were you traumatised by the staring eyes of your childhood Furby? Good news! Now you can share them with a whole new generation. This latest iteration responds to voice commands, touch, and movement, with five modes and over 600 responses. Features also include dancing, singing, and light-up effects, which we’re sure children will love. Even if you don’t.

Rookie 12 Balance Bike

This lightweight balance bike weighs just 2.89 kg, letting little ones up to 4.5 years learn to ride without being weighed down by a hulking unwieldy ride. Features include an adjustable seat height and handlebars, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a comfortable saddle, while the specially designed aluminium frame and footrest make it durable and perfect for developing balance and coordination.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3

Garmin’s swim-friendly kinds-centric tracker offers an interactive app experience with virtual world tours. It monitors steps, sleep, and activity, motivating kids with app adventures and games, encouraging them to explore the great outdoors like the good old days. Parents can even manage chores and rewards through the app, and with a year-long battery life and durable design, it’s perfect for active children.