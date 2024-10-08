Tired of keeping up with the current resident of 10 Downing Street? Forget the drama of present-day politics and escape to the festive bliss of yesteryear with the best retro gifts for Christmas.

Sure, celebrating like its Christmas past means no streaming 4K flicks and no using your smartphone as a distraction from pesky relatives. But with this haul of throwback goodies to unwrap, you’ll be too far down memory lane to care.

From instant cameras with old-school style, to gaming revivals right out of your childhood, this vintage kit is sure to be a hit with any nostalgic recipient. Especially if you catch their reaction using that camcorder from the attic.

Our pick of the best retro gifts for Christmas 2024

Teenage Engineering EP–1320 Medieval

Step into a time machine with Teenage Engineering’s EP–1320 Medieval — a pocket sampler that’s more Dungeons & Dragons than drum and bass. This unique device packs hundreds of meticulously recorded medieval instruments into a compact, incredibly alluring, well-beyond-retro package. With 128MB of total storage (96MB pre-loaded with medieval sounds, 32MB for your samples), it offers sampling, editing, composing, and performing capabilities aplenty. The built-in microphone, speaker, and high-resolution sequencer make it a versatile tool for creating medieval-inspired beats, while seven medieval effects, 12 punch-in ‘pocus’ effects, pressure-sensitive keys, and MIDI sync capabilities round out its impressive feature set. Whether you’re crafting sultry serenades or bubonic beats, the EP–1320 Medieval is your passport to a (long, long) bygone era of music-making.

Marshal Emberton III This retro-styled Bluetooth speaker packs a punch, with Marshall’s signature sound and iconic design combining forces to pump out your tunes in style. With 32+ hours of playtime, IP67 waterproofing, and a built-in microphone for fielding cold calls mid-beach party, it’s got everything you need — including the promise of 360-degree, multi-directional sound. Available in classic black and brass, or lustrous cream.

The Spectrum

Relive the glorious ZX Spectrum era with this faithful modern replica. Featuring 48 built-in games, and HD output, it blends sweet, sweet nostalgia with modern conveniences such as save states and the ability to load games via USB. Oh, and let’s not forget the ability to rewind gameplay by up to 40 seconds, and a selection of 12 attractive borders to frame your gameplay.

Nanoleaf Expo Smart LED Display Case Starter Kit

Showcase your retro tech collection (or any other collection, really) in style with this smart display case. Featuring customizable LED lighting, a flexible modular design, and smart features like rhythm visualisation, it’s the perfect way to highlight your vintage gadgets with a modern twist. And if you end up selling your collectables on eBay, it won’t half (literally) make your trainers shine.

Official Data East BurgerTime Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet

Bring the arcade home (minus the extortionate pallet delivery costs) with this quarter-scale BurgerTime cabinet. Featuring an authentic retro design, illuminated marquee, and original BurgerTime ROM, this is a nostalgic trip to the ’80s that lets you make burgers while evading thoughtfully-named enemies like Mr. Egg, Mr. Hotdog, and Mr. Pickle. The USB-C power and high-score saving add a dash of welcome modern convenience.

FiiO DM13

Yes, vinyl and cassette players have seen an unprecedented resurgence, but who’s to say they should have all the nostalgia-fuelled fun? FiiO’s beautifully crafted portable CD player delivers retro charm with modern features. offering balanced audio output, aptX HD Bluetooth, and USB audio capabilities, to bridge the gap between vintage and contemporary audio experiences. Perfect for rediscovering your CD collection. Or creating a new one.

Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction countertop oven

Combining Smeg’s famous retro aesthetics with modern cooking technology, this versatile compact countertop oven harnesses the power of seven cooking methods and 33 automatic programs within its deceptively sleek design. From fish and bread, to pizza desserts and more, there’s practically no limit to its culinary prowess. The double-coated, Easy-Clean enamel will also be very much appreciated too.

ModRetro Chromatic

This Game Boy-inspired handheld marries classic design with modern enhancements, all provided in a delectable rainbow hue of colour options, ranging from Inferno orange to Volt yello, and plenty more in between. Featuring a sunlight-readable display, a sturdy magnesium alloy body, and compatibility with original cartridges, it’s the ultimate AAA battery-powered tribute to portable gaming’s golden age.

Polaroid 600 InstantArt Buy now for $182 / £139 Experience instant photography with a twist, with this eye-catching (dare we say, eye-assaulting, but in a good way) Polaroid camera. Its vibrant, retro-inspired design houses vintage internal components, offering an authentic analogue experience with sustainability in mind, thanks to Retrospekt’s skilled team of refurbishment wizards. And if that’s not what they’re called, they bloomin’ well should be. Film not included. Orange Pyramid System Buy now for $1042 /£795 We challenge you to find a speaker system that more closely resembles ancient pharaoh burial monuments than Orange Amps’ bonkers centrepiece. With Bluetooth connectivity, classic RCA inputs, and carefully tuned speakers, this zany Hi-Fi system is more than just a quirky build. A true conversation piece with modern hieroglyphics to match. Unspeakable mysterious curses (hopefully) not included.