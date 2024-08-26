Stuff

The iPhone 16 launch event is taking place on 9 September: expect Apple Watch 10, Ultra 3, and new AirPods

It's official: Apple's next launch will take place on 9 September. Titled "It's Glowtime," expect iPhone 16, new Apple Watches, and AirPods

iPhone 16 event

It’s official: the iPhone 16 is coming on 9 September. Apple has sent out invites for its next launch event. Called “It’s Glowtime”, things will be taking place live at Apple Park, with a live stream available as well.

Apple’s iPhone 16 event will start at 6pm BST/1pm EST/10am PST on 9 September. As per usual, only members of the media and selected invitees will be able to attend the in-person event in Cupertino. Everybody else will be able to watch along via a livestream on YouTube and in the Apple TV app.

If Apple follows its usual schedule, the iPhone will be available to pre-order on the Friday (13 September), and then available from the following week on 20 September. But this new Monday launch could shift things up by a day, making the release date 19 September.

Based on the design of the event invite, it seems that Apple Intelligence and the new Siri will be a big focus at the event. It’s not surprising, given how significant the new iOS 18 software features are. Expect AI to be mentioned several times on stage. Apple Intelligence, of course, not actually the acronym AI.

What will launch at Apple’s iPhone 16 event?

iPhone 16 design leak

We anticipate the unveiling of four iPhone models at the upcoming event. The line-up is likely to include the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the premium end. Unfortunately, it seems the iPhone mini won’t be making an appearance once again.

These new devices are expected to bring significant updates, including revamped front and rear cameras, new sizes, slimmer bezels, and even quicker performance. Apple Intelligence is set to take centre stage, and we might see some AI features exclusive to the new flagship iPhones.

In addition, we’re likely to see the Apple Watch Series 10 and possibly the Watch Ultra 3. There’s also talk of the AirPods Max 2 and more affordable AirPods Lite (or AirPods 4). iPads will not make an appearance, and likely neither will Macs. According to Gurman’s report, M4 Macs are debuting later in the year, possibly October.

Naturally, we’ll also get the official word on the release of the latest iPhone software – iOS 18. Alongside this, expect announcements for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia, all slated for a September release.

