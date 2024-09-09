Updated AirPods Max and Pro 2 fix some of my biggest gripes with Apple’s top headphones

At today’s Apple event, Apple released new AirPods models. While we didn’t get the second-gen AirPods Max many were hoping for, the top-tier over ear headphones were still given their first update since they launched in 2020. There’s also a minor update to AirPods Pro 2, with software updates aimed at hearing protection and health.

The refreshed AirPods Max finally makes the switch to USB-C, further following in the footsteps of the second-gen AirPods Pro. Personalised spatial audio now makes the grade, too.

With a reputation as one of the most colourful Apple devices, the AirPods Max continue to brighten up the line-up as the only AirPods that aren’t white. You’ll be able to pick up a pair in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight hues.

The AirPods Pro 2 doesn’t seem to be getting any new hardware changes, but software upgrades are focused on your hearing health. There are three major health features for the new AirPods Pro 2: prevention, awareness, and assistance.

You can use AirPods as earplugs when you’re at a concert. Hearing protection has been added to AirPods Pro 2, as well. Brand new is a medically certified hearing test, that you can complete in just 5 minutes. As well as a report at the end, you’ll get a better personalised audio profile as well.

The updated AirPods Max are available to order today, and will start shipping out on the 20th September. They both start at the same price as before $549/£549 for the AirPods Max, and $249/£249 for AirPods Pro 2.