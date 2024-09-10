Apple iPhone 16 Glowtime event recap: all our coverage including iPhone 16, Watch 10, AirPods 4
Apple’s Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event took place yesterday, 9 September – here’s all our key coverage from the event:
The iPhone 16 Pro is here, and it might be the new best pick for photographers
If you like taking photos, the iPhone 16 Pro is for you. The cameras are sharper than ever and there’s a new button, plus AI and more
Apple unveils iPhone 16 that’s faster than ever, with more buttons than ever
iPhone 16 is jam-packed with AI, a new chip, and a brand new button that you can customise to do anything
AirPods 4 are here, finally bringing pro features to Apple’s base-level wireless buds
Apple’s newest everyman AirPods add a bunch of features from the Pros, and might be my newest recommendation for wireless buds
Updated AirPods Max and Pro 2 fix some of my biggest gripes with Apple’s top headphones
Refreshed AirPods Max add adaptive audio from the Pros, and finally switches to USB-C
Apple Watch Ultra 3 didn’t arrive, but we’ve got a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 option
Despite rumours suggesting we’d get a new Apple Watch Ultra, instead we got a new colour option for the existing second-gen device
Apple Watch Series 10 is here, and it’s the biggest upgrade to Apple’s smartwatch in years
After years of rumours, the special edition Apple Watch Series 10 is here. There’s a new display, bigger battery, new body, and new straps
And here’s all our feature coverage since, comparing and analysing the new devices:
What is Camera Control? The new camera button on the iPhone 16 explained
There’s a new button on the iPhone 16 called Camera Control – find out everything it can do here, from easier zooming to enhanced AI search
iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: which base level smartphone to pick?
Apple’s brand-new iPhone 16 is set to cause some stiff competition against Google’s Pixel 9. But which base-level smartphone is best?
iPhone 16 mini: Why didn’t Apple make one?
Once again, Apple’s not relaunching its pocket-friendly smartphone due to lack of sales
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: what’s changed since last year?
The iPhone 16 Pro is Apple’s latest and greatest, but what can it do better than the iPhone 15 Pro?
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: is the newest iPhone worth an upgrade?
Apple’s newest handset has arrived, but is the iPhone 16 worth upgrading from the iPhone 15?
Apple’s AI explained: what is Apple Intelligence
Apple AI has arrived. Except, it’s Apple Intelligence instead. But what all can this new brainy tech do? Here’s everything you need to know
iPhone 16 colors: here’s what you can expect
The upcoming iPhone 16’s colours are here, and things are getting more colourful. Here’s what you can expect from Apple’s new handset
Apple iPhone 16: all models compared
Regular vs Plus, Pro and Pro Max – here’s how the 2024 line stacks up
iPhone 16 release dates: when are Apple’s 2024 iPhones out?
The iPhone 16 has now launched – but when is it on sale?
You can recap the entire event here:
What was announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event?
Apple Intelligence and the new Siri were a big focus. It’s not surprising, given how significant the new iOS 18 software features are. Expect AI to be mentioned several times on stage. Apple Intelligence, of course, not actually the acronym AI.
There were four iPhone models revealed. The line-up included the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the premium end. Unfortunately, the iPhone mini didn’t an appearance once again.
In addition, we saw the Apple Watch Series 10 and a new finish for the Ultra 2. There were also AirPods 4, both with and without ANC. There was no AirPods Max 2, but Apple did bring USB-C to the older model plus hearing aid functions to AirPods 2.
We also got the official word on the release of the latest iPhone software – iOS 18 – as well as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia.