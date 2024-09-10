Apple iPhone 16 Glowtime event recap: all our coverage including iPhone 16, Watch 10, AirPods 4

Apple’s Glowtime iPhone 16 launch event took place yesterday, 9 September – here’s all our key coverage from the event:

And here’s all our feature coverage since, comparing and analysing the new devices:

You can recap the entire event here:

Play

What was announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event?

Apple Intelligence and the new Siri were a big focus. It’s not surprising, given how significant the new iOS 18 software features are. Expect AI to be mentioned several times on stage. Apple Intelligence, of course, not actually the acronym AI.

There were four iPhone models revealed. The line-up included the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the premium end. Unfortunately, the iPhone mini didn’t an appearance once again.

In addition, we saw the Apple Watch Series 10 and a new finish for the Ultra 2. There were also AirPods 4, both with and without ANC. There was no AirPods Max 2, but Apple did bring USB-C to the older model plus hearing aid functions to AirPods 2.

We also got the official word on the release of the latest iPhone software – iOS 18 – as well as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia.