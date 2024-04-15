iPhone 16 colors leaked: here’s which ones to expect
The upcoming iPhone 16's colours have leaked, and things are getting more colourful. Here's what you can expect from Apple's new handset
The latest smartphones pack all manner of changes to get you to buy them. But one unsung feature upgrade is new colours. Each new phone line-up sports a new range of colours for you to pick from. It might sound like a subtle change, but it can be enough for some to upgrade their handset. I’m guilty of it, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s purple and 15 Pro Max’s Natural Titanium catching my eye. And the iPhone 16 is set to be no different.
Apple’s next iPhone is set to come in a slew of different colours – after all of the new options leaked months ahead of the device’s unveiling. Before slipping one of the flagships in your pocket, it’s best to work out which colour you want to go for. Thanks to the early reveal of the iPhone 16’s new colours, you’ll be able to work out your Blue Titanium from your Blue. And it may even tempt you to splurge for a new handset when it hits the shelves later this year.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus colours
The standard iPhone models are more colourful, offering a range of different designs to pick from. And the same is set to be true for the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. According to a Weibo tipster, Apple’s upcoming iPhone release will be available in some extra colours.
You can expect the iPhone 16 to come in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black just like the current iPhone 15. But two new colours are allegedly going to make an appearance, namely White and Purple. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a purple iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro sported the colour. But the regular iPhones are usually more muted and pastel, so expect something slightly different here.
This Weibo tipster doesn’t have a large track record, so take this iPhone 16 colours leak with a pinch of salt. But it’s our first look at what design the upcoming iPhone might sport, and is enough to get me excited about the new phone.
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max colours
Unfortunately, the recent leak of iPhone 16 colours didn’t mention anything about the Pro models. Since Apple only just switched these devices to the new titanium offering, you can expect these iPhone colours to stick around for a while longer. Expect the iPhone 16 Pro models in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium just like the current 15 Pro line-up.
Twitter tipster ShrimpApplePro shared that there might be a new Space Black Titanium and Rose Titanium option, more akin to the colours from the iPhone 6 days. He reckons Blue Titanium will be ditched, and Natural Titanium will get slightly more grey. It remains to be seen exactly what the more premium devices will look like.