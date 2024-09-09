Stuff

Apple Watch Ultra 3 didn’t arrive, but we’ve got a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 option

Despite rumours suggesting we'd get a new Apple Watch Ultra, instead we got a new colour option for the existing second-gen device

While we expected an Apple Watch Ultra 3 to launch at today’s iPhone 16 event, it didn’t arrive. But, we’ve got a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 option. Apple’s top-tier smartwatch now comes in a black titanium colour option.

There aren’t any new features on this Ultra 2 refresh – the watch stays the same. But the natural (greyish) titanium has a new companion: black titanium. It’s a dark option for the watch, similar to the black MacBook Pro that’s on offer. While I prefer the original colour, this new option gives an extra choice for such a personal device. There’s also a new Titanium Milanese band to match.

The adventure- and fitness-focused Apple Watch Ultra 2 improves on the original model with a significantly brighter screen and some brand-new gesture interactions. It sticks with the same 49mm size as its predecessor. This is more of a modest upgrade than many were expecting, with a focus on refinement. All the biggest changes are found on the inside, including a new Apple Silicon S9 chipset.

This new Apple Watch Ultra 2 model goes on sale today, and will be available from Friday. You can nab it for $799/£799.

