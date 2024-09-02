Here’s what new features iOS 18.2 could bring to your iPhone

The next big update for the top Apple smartphones is just around the corner – iOS 18. The iPhone update will be rolling out after Apple’s September event next week. We already know what iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 will offer, thanks to the current betas.

All the swish AI-powered Apple Intelligence features won’t arrive until iOS 18.1. While it’s currently available for testing in beta, we’re not expecting it to arrive until October for the public. In the meantime, the first version of iOS 18 is expected to roll out some of the new features, including home screen customisations. But not everything Apple promised back at WWDC 2024 is in the update – which is what we can expect from iOS 18.2.

Here’s the low-down on all the new features you can expect on your smartphone when you update to the second iteration of iOS 18 later this year.

What new features can we expect from iOS 18.2?

iOS 18.2 will be an iterative update of the new iOS 18. Rather than packing any groundbreaking new features, we expect it to debut some of the extra goodies promised for iOS 18 when it first debuted back at WWDC 2024. You’ll also find bug fixes, refinements to features, and further tweaks. To download the update, you’ll need to head to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions.

One of the most notable additions missing so far is the integration of ChatGPT into Siri, that will allow for more natural and context-aware interactions. Tim Cook has mentioned that this feature would be available by the end of the year. Since it’s missing in the iOS 18 versions to date, it’s a likely inclusion in this update.

Another feature that could debut in iOS 18.2 is Genmoji. They’re the personalized, animated, AI-created emojis tool that Apple showed off. This feature allows users to create and customize their own emojis, adding a new layer of fun and personalisation to messaging. The update may also include the redesigned Mail app, offering a refreshed look and improved categories.

In response to EU regulations, iOS 18.2 will likely introduce a more frequent browser choice screen, requiring users to select their default browser regularly. Additionally, the update is expected to bring full support for robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app. This would let users control various aspects of these devices through Siri.