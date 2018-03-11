OnePlus 6: Everything we know so far

OnePlus is the reigning king in the budget flagship space, but the competition is only getting stronger.

The Honor 9 put up a fierce fight at a lower price point, while the upcoming Nokia 7 Plus might be its next threat – but the OnePlus 5T (shown) remains our favourite phone at this price level. And it won't be long before the OnePlus 6 is teed up to try and maintain the sub-£500 throne.

What we've heard so far suggests that the OnePlus 6 will continue to do what the company does best: take the best elements from the full-blooded flagship competition and somehow find a way to make it much cheaper. Here's what we've heard so far in advance of its expected launch this summer.