Google Android 9.0 P preview: Everything we know so far

Android runs on the vast majority of smartphones the world over, so it's no surprise that Google keeps the massively-popular mobile operating system in tip-top shape.

Granted, it can take a long while for latest versions to hit your own handset, if at all, but at least progress is being made for some devices, right? And it sounds like the next version could be right around the corner: leaked information for Android 9.0 P just hit the internet.

Which whimsical dessert-themed name will Google settle on this time, and when can we expect it to release? More importantly, what new features will Google pack into Android 9.0? Here's everything we know so far.