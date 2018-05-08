8 things we learnt from the Google I/O 2018 keynote

If you're as deeply entrenched in Google's vast tech ecosystem as we are, then today is a very exciting day: it's the start of I/O 2018, the company's annual developer's conference.

While an event meant for coders and tech visionaries might not sound particularly thrilling to the average user, Google always uses the keynote address to outline the biggest and most enticing abilities that we'll be using in the coming weeks, months, and years.

That was true again today, as Google showcased dazzling new features for the Google Assistant, outlined the major changes coming with Android P (while launching the public beta), and showcasing big changes ahead for Maps, News, Lens, and Photos.

Curious? Here's a look at the eight must-see announcements from today's keynote.