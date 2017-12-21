Flip phones ruled the mobile world until smartphones took over with their touchscreen slabs. However, we might soon be folding our phones in half again – if Samsung has its way.

Foldable smartphones are coming, and as with curved screens - from the Galaxy Note Edge up to the Galaxy S8 and beyond - Samsung appears to be leading the charge. For a few years now, the company has been sharing concepts of foldable and rollable smartphones, and a flurry of patent applications and rumours suggest the first models are coming very soon.

Samsung intends to make fully functional smartphones with flexible displays that allow you to fold the phone shut and tuck it in your pocket – and maybe even phones that open up to reveal a full-sized tablet screen within, or touchscreen devices that roll out of a tube.

Sound crazy? Maybe. Seem expensive? Undoubtedly. Is it exciting? Absolutely. Here's everything we know about the so-called Galaxy X phones so far.