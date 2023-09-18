Your iPhone and iPad can get a major upgrade today: iOS 17 & iPadOS 17 are now live

Apple has finally unleashed the latest versions of all its major smartphone, tablet and smartwatch software. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 have all now left beta and are available for download – plus there’s tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, too.

The release comes more than three months after first revealing the headline features of each at this year’s Apple WWDC event.

It’s just a few days before the new iPhone 15 line-up goes on sale. iOS 17 is available by default on the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With iOS 17, refinement is the name of the game. Rather than major changes, you’ll find improvements to communication, sharing, intelligent input, and new experiences. You can check out our favourite new iOS 17 features before downloading it.

As always, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to download it now. Not sure if it’ll run on your iPhone? Check out our guide to Apple’s iOS 17 system requirements. Rinse and repeat the above on your iPad to grab iPadOS 17, which shares many of the same new features. Make sure you check our iPadOS 17 system requirements before you do.

If you have an Apple Watch that’s from Series 4 or later, you’ll also be able to download watchOS 10 today as well. Head to the Watch app on your iPhone and jump into General > Software Update to find the newest software for the smartwatch.

What about the Mac?

Mac users aren’t left far behind – though Apple’s latest Mac software won’t be released tomorrow. The macOS Sonoma will be available on 26 September.

Just like in iOS 17, we see refinements and extra quality-of-life features. There are big refinements to widgets, as well as plenty of new AI features and even a Game Mode. Make sure to check out Apple’s macOS Sonoma system requirements to make sure your machine can run it.

