Game on: Asus laptops see big discounts for Black Friday

Whether you’re looking to get your game on or replace a creaky old work machine, Black Friday is a great time to think about upgrading your laptop. Asus is getting in on the act with some big price cuts across its Zenbook, Vivobook, TUF and ROG models, including a very healthy £400 off the TUF Dash A15.

This half-way house between dedicated gaming machine and productivity powerhouse has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which is the perfect fit for its 15.6in, 1080p display. You’ll be able to crank the detail settings up and still enjoy smooth frame rates, then head out and not worry about bumps and knocks – the whole thing is MIL-STD tested against shock. A Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD mean it’ll demolish desktop tasks, too. It’s available for £999 at Very.co.uk, down from the original £1499 asking price.

Asus TUF Dash A15: £999 – save £400 (Very)

Asus Zenbook Duo 14: £899 – save £200 (Currys)

Asus X515JA: £299 – save £200 (Currys)

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: £2951 – save £1048 (Amazon)

Asus ROG Flow Z13: £1100 – save £800 (Amazon)

Elsewhere, there aren’t many full-blown laptops cheaper than the Asus Vivobook X515JA right now. The Intel Core i3-powered 15.6-incher is on sale for £299 from Currys, a £200 saving compared to full retail price. 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and up to 10 hours of battery life should make it the ideal study buddy or work companion.

If you’re after something with a little more style, you should check out the ZenBook Duo 14. It’s available from Currys for £899 – a £200 saving – and is something of a creativity whizz thanks to its two touchscreens. The main 14in display is joined by a second panel above the keyboard, which tilts up for easy access and puts useful controls for creative apps like Adobe Photoshop right at your fingertips. It’s not short on power, either, with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The biggest discounts can be had on the ROG gaming machines – but you’ll still need a sizeable bank balance in order to take one home. The so-powerful-it’s-almost-overkill ROG Zephyrus M16 would normally set you back £4000, but there’s £1048 off right now if you buy from Amazon. For £2951 you’re getting an Intel Core i8, Nvidia RTX 3080ti, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage and a 16in display good for 165Hz high refresh rate gaming.

Slightly more affordable is the ROG Flow Z13, a gaming tablet with detachable keyboard. It might be thin and light, but there’s still room inside for an Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and (most importantly) an Nvidia RTX 3050ti dedicated graphics card. That’ll be plenty for esports titles, but you can also hook up an external GPU if you need some extra muscle. It’s available for £1100 from Amazon (tablet only), which is an £800 saving over RRP.

