Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro: Which is best?

The Galaxy Note 9 makes a couple of tweaks to last year's design, keeping the dual 12-megapixel camera approach but adding adjustable aperture to the main back camera. As on the Galaxy S9 phones, it'll swap between f/1.5 and f/2.4 settings to ensure that you're getting the most detail possible in each scenario based on available light.

It's essentially the same setup as the Galaxy S9+, which was pretty great, although it comes with some A.I. assists that tweak the camera settings based on your surroundings, or even tells you when a snap should be retaken. So judgmental! Luckily, they're legitimately beneficial, and the A.I. doesn't blow out the colours on shots.

On the other hand, the Huawei P20 Pro boasts the best smartphone camera setup on the market, hands-down. It's a monster, with 40MP RGB, 20MP black-and-white, and 8MP telephoto sensors that combine their talents to do some pretty amazing things.

It's capable of 3x optical zoom and a 5x hybrid zoom that captures surprising detail from afar, and photos tend to look pretty fantastic no mater your lighting. Just consider turning off the Master A.I. feature, which can blitz out the colours to an unnatural degree. Samsung has the edge in that regard, at least.

The Galaxy Note 9 certainly has one of the top cameras you'll find on a flagship today... but the P20 Pro is just that much better.

Verdict: Huawei P20 Pro