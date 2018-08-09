10 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

As in previous years, the Note 9 is the megalodon of the Galaxy line-up. And this year it’s bigger than ever, offering a 6.4in screen that pips its predecessor by an all-important 0.1in.

Other than that, the Note 9’s design is pretty familiar. It has a curved sheet of Gorilla Glass on the front, slightly less curved Gorilla Glass on the back and diamond-cut aluminium around the sides.

Worried it’ll be too big for your pockets? The Note 9 measures 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, and weighs 201g. That’s only 0.2mm thicker and 1.6mm wider than the smaller Note 8.

Compared to the 5.8in iPhone X though, its large size is a little more obvious, measuring in at 5.5mm wider than the iPhone X.

Samsung has improved the positioning of the fingerprint scanner for this large phone, though. In the Note 8 it was off to the side of the camera, which just didn’t feel right.

This time it sits centrally, below the camera. This should be a much more intuitive fit for your index finger, particularly in a giganto-phone like this.