The 10 best smartphones of 2018 (so far)

The smartphone market is constantly evolving, and while there are still a few 2017 handsets that we'd strongly recommend (like the Apple iPhone X), we can't help but point our readers to the latest and greatest.

We're only six months deep into 2018, but we've already seen a pretty extraordinary lineup of smartphones. And that ranges from seriously-stacked flagships with top-tier features to low-end budget wonders that are shockingly strong given their miniscule price points.

Eyeing something new and shiny but still unsure… or just want to see your recent purchase validated by our expert opinions? Here are our 10 favourite smartphones of 2018 so far.