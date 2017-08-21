The history of the Galaxy: how Samsung's superphone has evolved over the past seven years

Can you remember anything notable that happened in 2010? We had to resort to Wikipedia ourselves, which is how we discovered that it was the year the Burj Khalifa officially opened - and it only took Tom Cruise another year to jump off it.

2010 also saw the launch of Samsung's first S series phone, the Galaxy S. We've moved on a lot in seven years (mostly by gaining weight and losing hair), but Samsung's smartphone champions have done just the opposite - getting sleeker, thinner, sexier, and more powerful.

With the Samsung Galaxy S8 currently ruling the smartphone world and the Galaxy Note 8 just around the corner, we thought we'd take a stroll down memory lane, looking back at all the handsets that made Samsung the smartphone giant it is today.

Additional words by Andrew Hayward