9 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

The Galaxy S8 has been our favourite phone in the world over the last year or so – but today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 to try and assume its throne.

And that's probably what will happen. Rather than try a new approach, Samsung has mostly stuck with what worked so well last year for the Galaxy S9 and larger Galaxy S9+, but both of these handsets feature some important upgrades that make them more than just renamed repeats.

Want to get up to speed with what's new (and what's not) with these incoming flagships? Here are the nine things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.