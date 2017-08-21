8 new features Android Oreo will bring to your phone

The age of Nougat is over. Google has officially unveiled the next version of Android - the super (sweet) Oreo, for smartphones, tablets and the rest.

Oreo isn't just meant for developers looking to improve their apps any more. After months in beta, you'll soon be able to download the full version to an array of Google's own devices, including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player.

Now that Oreo isn't far away, it's worth finding out what to expect when it arrives in a few weeks time.

A lot of the enhancements might seem relatively minor, but they could collectively go a long way to helping your Android do more, act smarter, and last longer. Here's what to expect.